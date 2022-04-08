Crypto May ‘Disrupt the Financial System and the Economy’ By Investing.com



©Reuters.



By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has spoken out about the potential risks and rewards of the burgeoning ‘crypto economy’.

He did so yesterday at a conference at the American University Kogod School of Business Innovation Center, in which he stressed that financial regulators should take seriously the risks that digital assets represent for consumers and the economy in general. .

“Digital assets may be new, but many of the problems they present are not. We have enjoyed the benefits of innovation in the past and have also faced some of the unintended consequences,” Yellen said, speaking to MarketWatch.

Yellen argued that the government’s role is to “support” and “ensure responsible innovation” by adjusting the rules to take account of new technologies, but that companies providing similar services should be similarly regulated, regardless of the technologies they drive. services.

“Consumers, investors and businesses must be protected from fraud and misleading statements, regardless of whether assets are stored on a balance sheet or a distributed ledger,” Yellen said. “And taxpayers should receive the same type of tax return on digital asset transactions that they receive for transactions in stocks and bonds, so they have the information they need to report their income to the IRS,” she added.

This speech comes nearly a month after US President Joe Biden signed an executive order requiring federal agencies to conduct a broad review of their policies related to cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, and as the Securities and Exchange Commission and US Securities strives to list large cryptocurrency exchanges. .

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said Monday that he sees exchange registration as a necessary first step in encouraging cryptocurrency issuers to register as issuers of securities and submit to a similar oversight and disclosure regime faced by cryptocurrencies. public issuers of shares and bonds.