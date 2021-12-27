Crypto mother and the others, some examples of women (even famous ones) who have changed their lives by investing in bitcoin & co.

The crypto universe is liked, and a lot, by women too. Overseas there are those who like Brenda Gentry quit her job to devote herself full time to crypto and now runs Gentry Media Productions with her daughters, Cynthia, 23, and Imani Gentry, 19. Or Rosie Rios who after her White House career began investing in cryptocurrencies and is now a member of the board of directors of Ripple.

A recent survey by JP Morgan Asset Management found that fewer than one in five women invest on a regular basis and nearly four out of five regularly set aside their cash, yet investors are more likely to have increased their savings over the past year. One of the hottest trends in recent times in terms of investments is undoubtedly the crypto universe.

The cryptocurrency market this year went above $ 3 trillion in total value for the first time in November. Large companies like Microsoft, PayPal and Burger King they already accept cryptocurrency in some forms. The AMC cinema chain says it will soon accept bitcoin as payment for cinema tickets as well Whatsapp is testing a new crypto payment feature.

Rosie Rios’ crypto breakthrough and Brenda Gentry’s story

For those who are just thinking about investing in cryptocurrencies or blockchain technology, advice comes from the former treasurer of the Obama administration from 2009 to 2016, Rosie Rios who after her career at the White House has started investing in cryptocurrencies. For anyone looking to invest in blockchain-based platforms or assets such as cryptocurrencies or NFTs, Rios recommends sticking to simple and basic questions like “Is the product practical?” or “Is there room for growth?”. “If there is intrinsic value, that is very significant to me,” says Rios who today is a board member of blockchain start-up Ripple, CEO of real estate investment consultancy Red River Associates and investor in the reality show. online “Unicorn Hunters” with Steve Wozniak and Lance Bass.

But not just big names. Among the women who have bet on digital coins we also find unknowns. Cnbc recounts the experience of Brenda Gentry, a mom who quit her job to focus on cryptocurrencies full-time and build “generational wealth” and who he now earns around $ 80,000 a month. Gentry started investing in cryptocurrencies during the lockdown in 2020 and from there he started small, but gradually investing more and more in digital currencies until early 2021 he made substantial returns. Now, Gentry is known as the “crypto mom”.

Brenda Gentry already had good knowledge of traditional finance (she stepped down from a mortgage underwriting company in October). Now Gentry runs a crypto consulting firm, which he launched after quitting his job.