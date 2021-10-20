Crypto Ownership Survey by Country

Source: Adobe / ontronix

A new survey conducted by the personal finance comparison site Finder examined which one cryptoasset it is most commonly held in specific countries and in which countries specific cryptocurrencies have seen the highest adoption rate.

The survey looked at 22 countries and 5 cryptocurrencies: bitcoin (BTC), ethereum (ETH), cardano (ADA), dogecoin (DOGE) and binance coin (BNB).

Among the countries studied, Finder found that Nigeria ranks first with a cryptocurrency ownership rate of 24.2%. This is followed by Malaysia at 18% and Australia at 17.8%. Meanwhile, the global average is 11.4%.

Just over 1 in 10 – or 11.4% – adults surveyed globally own cryptocurrencies, Finder said.

Looking at the percentage of people who own cryptocurrency, of the 22 countries on Finder’s list, bitcoin takes the largest share in all of them. Australia in 3rd place is followed by Indonesia and Hong Kong, while the United States is in 10th place, Canada in 13th, Russia in 18th, the United Kingdom in 20th, etc.

While BTC ranks first as the most popular cryptoasset, the other spots vary by country. For example, ETH is the second most popular on this list in most countries, but in Indonesia, Hong Kong, Brazil and Colombia it is DOGE. In the Philippines, it is BNB.

Source: Finder

As for the statistics on the adoption of these specific coins, BTC has the highest adoption in Japan with 76.7% of adults who own cryptocurrencies claiming to own this coin, which is 1.3 times the average adoption rate. overall by 58.9%. Japan is followed by South Africa and Singapore, while Germany is in last place, preceded by the United States.

Percentage of people who own Bitcoins by country

Source: Finder

Ethereum is the most dominant in Singapore with 52.4% of adult cryptocurrency owners claiming to own ETH – 1.9 times the global average adoption rate of 27.4%. Australia and Canada follow, with Hong Kong in last place.

Percentage of people who own Ethereum by country

Source: Finder

Cardano sees its highest adoption with cryptocurrency owners in Australia, at 26.3% – 1.4 times the global average adoption rate of 18.5%. Ireland and Russia take 2nd and 3rd place, with Japan adopting BTC at the very end.

Percentage of people owning Cardano by country

Source: Finder

The highest adoption of BNB is in Indonesia, with 26.9%, or 1.8 times the global average adoption rate of 15%. Then come Mexico and Russia, while Japan and South Africa are at the bottom of the list.

Percentage of people who own Binance Coin by country

Source: Finder

Finally, DOGE is the most dominant in the United States, with 30.6% of cryptocurrency owners claiming to own it. This is 1.6 times the global average adoption rate of 19.2%. New Zealand and Indonesia follow the United States, while Germany and Japan sit at the opposite end.

Percentage of people who own Dogecoin by country

Source: Finder

Finder states that the survey was designed by them and conducted by Google, adding that they regularly interview 41,645 people in 22 countries.

____

Loading... Advertisements

Follow us on our social channels:

Telegram: https://t.me/ItaliaCryptonews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptonews_IT

_______

Click on our affiliate links:

– To buy your cryptocurrencies on PrimeXBT, the next generation trading platform

– To protect your cryptocurrencies on wallets like Ledger and Trezor

– To transact anonymously with NordVPN

_______

Find out more:

– Almost 1 in 2 Respondents Plan Use Crypto For Payments In 2 Years – Survey

– Celebrities influence US crypto investors

– European, Asian Investors Drive Bitcoin, Ethereum Investments – Survey

– Lack Of Knowledge Is More Important Than Volatility For Crypto Newcomers