Crypto: Polkadot (DOT) one step away from the Precipice

In our opinion, the most relevant technical signal regarding today’s cryptocurrency prices is the one being formed on Polkadot (DOT). As financial analyst and journalist Saif Naqvi notes, in an article reported today by some American sites, the altcoin is dangerously approaching the “neckline” of a broad bearish head-and-shoulders structure. This is a technical model that would largely favor short sellers. It is to be believed that many of them are already beginning to rub their hands in view of the breakdown of the support, considering that DOT only remains a small window of probability to foil the refinement of the pattern, otherwise destined to have important bearish repercussions in the short term. .

Residual hopes of breaking the resistance

Currently, the resistance line that keeps the bearish scenario active is coinciding with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the recent highs of $ 38.74, recorded in mid-September. This is the resistance of the $ 28.90-29.00 level, best seen on 4-hour charts. According to Naqvi, the bulls could try to enter the market if this threshold is exceeded, beyond which a triple bullish minimum figure would be completed which would open up room for a recovery up to $ 32.60. It is technically essential that any break in resistance is accompanied by a concomitant increase in volumes.