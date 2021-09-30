News

Crypto: Polkadot (DOT) one step away from the Precipice

Posted on
In our opinion, the most relevant technical signal regarding today’s cryptocurrency prices is the one being formed on Polkadot (DOT). As financial analyst and journalist Saif Naqvi notes, in an article reported today by some American sites, the altcoin is dangerously approaching the “neckline” of a broad bearish head-and-shoulders structure. This is a technical model that would largely favor short sellers. It is to be believed that many of them are already beginning to rub their hands in view of the breakdown of the support, considering that DOT only remains a small window of probability to foil the refinement of the pattern, otherwise destined to have important bearish repercussions in the short term. .

Residual hopes of breaking the resistance

Currently, the resistance line that keeps the bearish scenario active is coinciding with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the recent highs of $ 38.74, recorded in mid-September. This is the resistance of the $ 28.90-29.00 level, best seen on 4-hour charts. According to Naqvi, the bulls could try to enter the market if this threshold is exceeded, beyond which a triple bullish minimum figure would be completed which would open up room for a recovery up to $ 32.60. It is technically essential that any break in resistance is accompanied by a concomitant increase in volumes.

However, the probabilities seem to lean towards respecting the resistance and the consequent breakdown of the support placed between $ 25.80-25.90, the neck-line of the bearish pattern. A close on a 4-hour chart below support would allow bears to penetrate as low as $ 23 before any countermeasures can be triggered.

What the oscillators say

According to the current confirmation of the Squeeze Momentum Indicator (SMI), the selling pressure is gradually easing. This could anticipate a bulls initiative to fully test the resistance at $ 28.90-29.00. However, it should be noted that the RSI has not yet recovered above the 55 line, so the bulls may still be reluctant to enter until this instrument has pierced the bullish territory again. There would therefore be the conditions to sketch a cautious optimism, but according to Naqvi it ​​is clear that at this stage all eyes are focused on the possible collapse of $ 25.80 and the subsequent decline of about 11.5% that would ensue.

