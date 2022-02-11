Crypto Prices: Bitcoin (BTC) and Nasdaq, Is It True Correlation?

The Algo-Trading Problem

Algo-Traders are generally groups of professional investors who use a combination of mathematical formulas, computer codes, price analysis models and complex high-speed trading tools to make their operational decisions.

The result is a dense series of very fast buy / sell operations that are carried out as the market changes, every second. According to what Arcane Research explains, “naively believing that bitcoin follows the Nasdaq, some designers of Algo-Trading they may have set up their algorithms to sell Bitcoin in the event of significant drops in the Nasdaq“.

Fortunately, this time the story had a happy ending, in the sense that the absence of real macro changes quickly generated, in the following sessions, a return of confidence of the crypto-investors, who resumed buying Bitcoin without caring too much. of Meta or Nasdaq. Indeed, this may have been one of the factors behind the rally that BTC has happily involved in the last few days.

The IMF launches a new alarm

That said, even traditional finance experts have taken a very careful look at the evolutions of cryptographic currencies, comparing it with those of other markets. According to Bloomberg, assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are showing unprecedented levels of correlation with US tech stocks.

This means that the main cryptographic assets, far from being a safe haven against the risks of the “traditional” market, could instead be affected by the same factors that impact the US dollar.

To underline the importance of this concept, suffice it to say that the IMF is following the progress of these studies very closely. The IMF itself has reported (and this is not the first time) that a correlation between cryptocurrencies and stock markets could lead to growing financial instability especially in emerging markets, and in those countries such as El Salvador which have pushed to high levels of adoption of crypto.

BTC Still in Full Rally

During the day, BTC reached a new relative high of $ 45860, surpassing the 39% overall rise since the lows of January 24th.

Also, after weeks of extreme fear, the “Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index” has returned to position itself at the 50 level, considered an indicator of neutral sentiment. The market is therefore returning to see some optimism after the gloomy holiday season, although it is too early to say whether the bulls have regained full control of operations.