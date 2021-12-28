Crypto Prices: Bitcoin in Condition to Try a New Rally

Bitcoin has remained relatively safe near the $ 50k line over the past seven days, taking advantage of the still largely bullish trajectory that the entire cryptocurrency market is experiencing as the new year approaches. The prices were therefore not affected by the start of profit taking after the rapid rally that pushed the BTC from 45k to 51k.

Updated resistances and technical supports

Based on today’s analysis by digital currency expert Varuni Trivedi, relaunched by AmbCrypto, the main technical references to be monitored until the end of the year will be the 21-week and 50-week moving averages. The 21-week average is currently located in a resistance position at 52550, while the 50-week average has been serving well as support for at least 12 days already, and is currently trading at 47850/860. This last level, in particular, will be the place for the probable restart of the rise even in the event of new setbacks over the next 3-5 days.