Crypto Prices: Bitcoin in Condition to Try a New Rally
Bitcoin has remained relatively safe near the $ 50k line over the past seven days, taking advantage of the still largely bullish trajectory that the entire cryptocurrency market is experiencing as the new year approaches. The prices were therefore not affected by the start of profit taking after the rapid rally that pushed the BTC from 45k to 51k.
Updated resistances and technical supports
Based on today’s analysis by digital currency expert Varuni Trivedi, relaunched by AmbCrypto, the main technical references to be monitored until the end of the year will be the 21-week and 50-week moving averages. The 21-week average is currently located in a resistance position at 52550, while the 50-week average has been serving well as support for at least 12 days already, and is currently trading at 47850/860. This last level, in particular, will be the place for the probable restart of the rise even in the event of new setbacks over the next 3-5 days.
Trivedi anticipates that “the $ 53,350 level will be the first hurdle BTC will face if it manages to overcome the current resistance at $ 52550. However, for the rally to be sustainable, BTC will need to maintain its current high-rise conformation for at least three more days. and increasing lows “. Currently, Trivedi also points out, “Bitcoin features around 513k addresses that have bought around 382k BTC at an average price of $ 53,203 and are therefore still at a loss or ‘Out of the Money’. If the market manages to break out of this price range, producing a daily close above $ 53,200, most of these traders will enter the safe zone, which would reduce the selling pressure. “
The Conditions for a Rally
Technically, with the price of BTC still around $ 50K it is not yet clear a clear prevalence on the upside or downside. However, the upper resistances are relatively weaker, while the support zone is stronger, which formally paves the way for the asset to run. On December 20, the Net Unrealized Profit / Loss (NUPL) for BTC turned positive, highlighting that the network is in a state of net profit. In the past, a recovery of the NUPL signal in the green zone has almost always acted as a catalyst for the start of new rallies.