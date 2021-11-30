Crypto Prices: Bitcoin in Reaction from Support, Bullish December Expected
There was a small moment of panic last Friday 26 on the Bitcoin market, when the prices against the US dollar fell in a few hours from 59200 to 53575, with a decline of almost -10% that did not bode well for them. last days of November. The crypto king had already lost almost 20% until last week from its peak on 10 November (68989) and this had contributed to not a little dilute the positive sentiment triggered by the stellar performance of October.
However, if we look at the broader scenario, Bitcoin holders still have nothing to complain about. As of yesterday (Sunday), prices have already recovered almost 10.50%, returning to just under $ 59,000 and it is expected that, with the beginning of December, the market trajectory will return to turn continuously upwards.
We can’t complain about 2021
2021 was a year to remember for Bitcoin. Over the last 11 months BTC has reached and updated its historical records several times and, on each previous occasion, the weeks following the new highs had been characterized by profound corrections due to profit taking. In this context, the setback recorded in this November was the least significant.
Bitcoin fell “only” 21.8% from its all-time high this month, while previously losses had been 54% between May and July and a significant 37.2% in September. These are setbacks that had then generated long pauses for reflection on the trend before the return of purchases, so the decline in November is not seen by operators as a particularly worrying episode.
The “whales” continue to accumulate
During this particular period, the so-called “whales” were constantly in the thick of the game. According to Willy Woo, a popular Bitcoin analyst, every drop in prices has caused the big holders to rack up more positions. One of these large holders is the state of El Salvador, the only one in the world where BTC is legal tender. President Nayib Bukele recently announced the purchase of another 100 Bitcoins to replenish national reserves.
The Technical Framework bodes well
Based on the technical reading provided by Biraaj T, an analyst on behalf of Ambcrypto, a bullish trendline is clearly recognizable on the daily chart, supporting the market from the relative lows of last July. Prices managed to remain above this trendline even during the decline of the last few days, during which the line was drilled to the downside only for a few hours before purchases were triggered again.
This helps to keep up the expectations of an expansion of the recovery already in place, which currently rest on the holding of the support at $ 53,000. December 2021 is preparing adequately for Bitcoin and the likelihood of it reaching new highs is, according to Biraaj T, ” very evident “.