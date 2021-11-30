Crypto Prices: Bitcoin in Reaction from Support, Bullish December Expected

The “whales” continue to accumulate

During this particular period, the so-called “whales” were constantly in the thick of the game. According to Willy Woo, a popular Bitcoin analyst, every drop in prices has caused the big holders to rack up more positions. One of these large holders is the state of El Salvador, the only one in the world where BTC is legal tender. President Nayib Bukele recently announced the purchase of another 100 Bitcoins to replenish national reserves.

The Technical Framework bodes well

Based on the technical reading provided by Biraaj T, an analyst on behalf of Ambcrypto, a bullish trendline is clearly recognizable on the daily chart, supporting the market from the relative lows of last July. Prices managed to remain above this trendline even during the decline of the last few days, during which the line was drilled to the downside only for a few hours before purchases were triggered again.

This helps to keep up the expectations of an expansion of the recovery already in place, which currently rest on the holding of the support at $ 53,000. December 2021 is preparing adequately for Bitcoin and the likelihood of it reaching new highs is, according to Biraaj T, ” very evident “.