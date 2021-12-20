Crypto Prices: Cardano (ADA), Finally A Joy

We Work to Promote Crypto Payments

According to Flexa’s announcement on Twitter, ADA instant payment support will now be provided by the company in over 40,000 locations across the United States.

Popular US merchants who accept Flex payments at their outlets include names such as Nordstrom, Barnes & Noble, Lowe’s, Gamestop and Whole Foods. The initiative was taken as part of the “25 Days of Flexa” campaign, during which payment supports were added with a whole series of important digital assets, including Avalanche, Filecoin, Solana and a selection of DeFi tokens. .

Recently Flexa has vigorously increased its presence in the digital assets sector, also creating a mobile App (called SPEDN) to facilitate payments in cryptocurrency. In the year of cryptocurrencies already enabled for payments, ADA has now also been added. Through Flexa’s partnership with the major cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, the SPEDN wallet is fully guarded and insured on the Gemini infrastructure.