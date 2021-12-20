Crypto Prices: Cardano (ADA), Finally A Joy
Despite the turmoil in the development of the Cardano ecosystem, its native cryptocurrency ADA was recently added as a payment option by the “pure digital” Flexa payment network.
Interestingly, this update came just days after Bitpay’s disappointment on the Cardano community, due to Bitpay’s choice to add support for the Shiba Inu memecoin instead of ADA.
We Work to Promote Crypto Payments
According to Flexa’s announcement on Twitter, ADA instant payment support will now be provided by the company in over 40,000 locations across the United States.
Popular US merchants who accept Flex payments at their outlets include names such as Nordstrom, Barnes & Noble, Lowe’s, Gamestop and Whole Foods. The initiative was taken as part of the “25 Days of Flexa” campaign, during which payment supports were added with a whole series of important digital assets, including Avalanche, Filecoin, Solana and a selection of DeFi tokens. .
Recently Flexa has vigorously increased its presence in the digital assets sector, also creating a mobile App (called SPEDN) to facilitate payments in cryptocurrency. In the year of cryptocurrencies already enabled for payments, ADA has now also been added. Through Flexa’s partnership with the major cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, the SPEDN wallet is fully guarded and insured on the Gemini infrastructure.
Enthusiasm for Flexa’s announcement
The Central American state of El Salvador, through its financial institution Bancoagricola, has enabled the Lightning Network payment system to partner with Flexa, along with other partners and selected commercial chains, so that they accept Bitcoin for loans and refunds of credit cards. credit, goods and services, after the main cryptocurrency took legal tender in the country last September. Flexa’s support for Cardano therefore seems like good news for the trading community of this crypto.
While there is general enthusiasm around Flexa’s announcement, some argue that unlike memecoins, digital assets with utilities like ADA will hardly be used by anyone for payment purposes. But this could be the perspective that the payment provider aims to change among cryptocurrency holders by providing simpler payment solutions in “brick-and-mortar stores”.