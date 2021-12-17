Crypto Prices: Cardano (ADA) Towards Long Term Leading Support

The lateral fluctuation range that has been surrounding the stabilizing prices since December 7th is clearly visible on the daily bar chart. The area between 1.48 and 1.19 is the site of repeated changes in price trends as stabilization area, with characteristics that we consider distributive. In other words, it would be a temporary stabilization within the bearish movement, preparatory to a further extension of the weakness.

As 1.19 currently serves as a short-term support, it is still possible that the market may return to revise the resistance zone (1.48) over the next 3-6 days. Operationally, this would still be considered an opportunity for sale. It goes without saying that the breach of 1.19 would drastically reduce the potential for new rebounds in the short term.