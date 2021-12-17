Crypto Prices: Cardano (ADA) Towards Long Term Leading Support
Cardano (ADA) prices are experiencing a fourth consecutive month of decline in the ratio against the US dollar. During the month of December, the market crossed the medium / long-term support line which was located between 1.47 / 1.49, the strength of which had already been questioned during November.
On that occasion, the values had managed to decline to 1.42, however managing to close the month above the support level. This time, however, for the first time since March 2020, the decisive contribution that had been promptly provided by the buyers was missing, at least coinciding with the most significant technical levels. The prices have therefore already pushed up to 1.12 without yet generating significant signs of exhaustion of the weakness.
The lateral fluctuation range that has been surrounding the stabilizing prices since December 7th is clearly visible on the daily bar chart. The area between 1.48 and 1.19 is the site of repeated changes in price trends as stabilization area, with characteristics that we consider distributive. In other words, it would be a temporary stabilization within the bearish movement, preparatory to a further extension of the weakness.
As 1.19 currently serves as a short-term support, it is still possible that the market may return to revise the resistance zone (1.48) over the next 3-6 days. Operationally, this would still be considered an opportunity for sale. It goes without saying that the breach of 1.19 would drastically reduce the potential for new rebounds in the short term.
On the 30-minute intraday bar chart we can outline the current position of the technical levels with greater definition. The resistances at 1.32 and 1.48 / 1.50 area are the points where the sellers are technically concentrated; they will therefore constitute areas of probable recovery of the downside in the event of recoveries.
There trend is bearish with projections up to 1.02, current target. Upon reaching this level we will have to wait for signals from the market before updating the analysis, to check if there is room for further expansion of the downside even up to 0.92.
As far as the risk / convenience ratio is concerned, we consider it preferable at this stage to operate downwards only in the event of a rapprochement at least at the first resistance. The scenario would be revised in the event of a breakout of the main resistance, with a close on the 30-minute chart above 1.50. We can premise that, after the collapse of 1.19, this resistance would drop to 1.41.