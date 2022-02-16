Crypto Prices: Cardano (ADA) Towards New Goals Despite Skepticism

Yet today ADA has surpassed BTC

Burniske has been, to be fair, for a long time fiercely critical of the Cardano blockchain. Last year he cited Ada as the classic example of a project backed by nothing but hype.

But even if the criticisms seem to prevail at the moment, helped above all by the prices that fail to “detach” from the $ 1.00-1.20 area, there are still several reasons to be optimistic in the medium / long term. One of these reasons today comes directly from Messari.io, one of the world’s largest cryptographic data aggregators, according to which Cardano has surpassed both Bitcoin and Ethereum in the majority of transaction activities carried out globally in the last 24 hours.

Specifically, ADA has today covered an amount of exchanges equal to the equivalent of 17.15 billion dollars, against the $ 15.1 billion of Bitcoin and the $ 8.6 billion of Ethereum.

Still Unbeatable Commissions

Interestingly, this was the first time that Cardano surpassed Bitcoin’s adjusted transaction volume, while it had already surpassed that of Ethereum on several other occasions.

But there are also other indicators that certify that ADA is actually a fearsome competitor for all altcoins. If we look at the delicate aspect of commissions, for example, in the last 24 hours, Cardano users have paid just under $ 52K in total transaction fees, against the approximately half million dollars paid by Bitcoin users and $ 19.39 million in total transaction fees. Ethereum users. This marks an important milestone for ADA, obtained in one of the most problematic nodes of the cryptosystem which is, in fact, that of the commissions paid by users. The latest data available demonstrates an average commission of $ 0.44 per transaction.

Meanwhile, the volumes of transactions on the network themselves have seen a marked increase after the Plutus script, the latest in a series of innovations affecting the Cardano network, took over the blockchain. Many even view the network as “devalued” given ADA’s current pricing discount situation. However, the ecosystem has already seen immense growth over the years, and there is no reason to doubt that this cannot continue.