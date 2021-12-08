Crypto Prices: Ethereum and La Ghiotta Opportunity-Staking

The Interest of JP Morgan

A number of important institutional players are already trying to jump on the bandwagon of new technology, aware of the importance of what is at stake. Investment banking giant JP Morgan, for example, said in its late-June report that it believes in the power of staking.

The aforementioned report, titled “A Primer on Staking – The Rapidly Growing Opportunity for Cryptocurrency Brokers and Their Clients” highlighted that cryptocurrency staking makes “the whole crypto ecosystem more attractive as an asset class.” The bank wanted to highlight that staking has the potential to act as a major source of income for retail and institutional investors. “We estimate that staking is currently a $ 9 billion business for the crypto economy, will grow to $ 20 billion following the Ethereum Merge and could rise to $ 40 billion by 2025 if proof-of-stake grows to become the dominant protocol ”, is what we read in the report. The “Merge” of Ethereum could inevitably end up altering the dynamics of the staking market.

According to the latest data, there are already nearly $ 10 billion in liquid assets in participation, compared to the $ 9 billion that was counted when the JP Morgan report came out. Now, that same figure would have to grow at least four times to be able to cross the bank’s forecasted $ 40 billion threshold by 2025. Is that a realistic goal?

Unrealistic goal?

For now, there are already two players who have undoubtedly acquired an advantage over all competitors in the liquid staking market: most of the protocols in fact show a large chunk of value staked on Ethereum, closely followed by Earth.

With over $ 6.75 billion and $ 2.41 billion, the Lido Finance and Anchor protocols currently stand out among all the others. But looking at the slow pace of growth over the past two months, JP Morgan’s $ 40 billion target appears to be out of reach.