Crypto Prices: Polkadot (DOT) Attempts to Bounce After A -71%

Technical References at 3-5 Days

On a 30-minute bar graph we can view with greater definition the current positioning of the short / very short term supports, traceable to 18.04 and 16.90 / 17.17.

The supports are points where, technically, it is assumed that the buyers are positioned. Both levels will therefore constitute points of probable reaction in the event of further setbacks. The projections are bullish but limited to reaching the first resistance, now placed at 20.92 / 90.95 (target). Only after reaching this level will we be able, on the basis of the signals that will be produced by the prices, to update the analysis and to ascertain any potential for further enlargement right away from the rise. However, we can anticipate that the immediately higher resistance is now identifiable at 23.90 / 24.00.