Crypto Prices: Ripple (XRP) Seeking Support to Stop the Descent
During the last week of December Ripple (XRP) was flatly pushed back by the resistance barrier, even psychological, which crosses the $ 1.00 line. The descent has so far developed through a sequence of consecutive decreasing maximums and minimums that has been respected until today. During the descent, the support level in the $ 0.80 zone was also breached, an important point of support from which more decisive action by buyers was expected.
However, we need to clarify that, despite hitting lows of $ 0.78, the market nevertheless reacted promptly to above $ 0.80, where it pauses as we write.
Bearish Pressure Out of Control
According to reports today AmbCrypto, analyst and expert in digital currencies Akashnath still considers probable further tests of the $ 0.80 level over the next few days. According to Akashnath “the bulls have already shown they can enter strongly from that level, but there is a risk that their response may lose energy if the media is repeatedly tested“.
Prices are currently moving within a descending channel clearly visible on hourly sweep charts, and “this channel is currently acting as a resistance in the $ 0.84 zone”. Long-term Fibonacci levels too so far they have not been able to offer sufficiently solid support for buyers. Suffice it to see how the 38.2% retracement level that passed for the $ 0.88 level was pierced: defended for only a few hours, it succumbed to the pressure of the sellers which still proved to be too strong.
What to Expect Soon
As for the technical oscillators, Akashnath points out that “the OBV is no longer showing a clear dominance of sellers as it has been in the last few days. At the same time, the Awesome Oscillator still shows a bearish momentum, and the CMF highlights a direct capital flow still out of the market ”.
It appears that the bulls are therefore taking a step back, concentrating on defending the $ 0.80 level. In conclusion, Akashnath expects the support at $ 0.80 to hold, but underlines the presence of at least two strong resistances positioned at $ 0.86 and $ 0.88. “Even if XRP were to experience a rebound in the middle of the current week, it would probably still be blocked by the resistances that constitute very significant technical barriers.”