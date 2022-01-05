Crypto Prices: Ripple (XRP) Seeking Support to Stop the Descent

During the last week of December Ripple (XRP) was flatly pushed back by the resistance barrier, even psychological, which crosses the $ 1.00 line. The descent has so far developed through a sequence of consecutive decreasing maximums and minimums that has been respected until today. During the descent, the support level in the $ 0.80 zone was also breached, an important point of support from which more decisive action by buyers was expected.

However, we need to clarify that, despite hitting lows of $ 0.78, the market nevertheless reacted promptly to above $ 0.80, where it pauses as we write.