Crypto, Ripple (XRP): $ 1 Threshold Down: Difficult New Hikes in the Short

Due to the developments in the ongoing lawsuit against none other than the SEC, Ripple Labs and its creature Ripple (XRP) have consistently remained in the spotlight over the past few months. There are, however, other reasons why the altcoin is under close scrutiny. After several weeks of voting, in fact, the proposal to lower the minimum reserve requirement for the XRP Ledger was passed. Under the newly approved provisions, the minimum reserve required has been lowered from 20 to 10 XRP tokens. In other words, users need to hold a minimum of 10 tokens when opening a new account on the ledger, to defend the protocol from malicious attacks. This reserve requirement can only be changed if the validators of the network offer their consent. This is a type of modification that becomes necessary as the price of XRP increases. So should we expect Ripple to be on the way to a drastic rise in the near future?

Should we expect rapid increases in the short term?

To be fair, the past 24 hours have not been kind to XRP. The sixth largest coin in crypto-space has lost more than 10% of its value in this short period of time. Notably, at the time of publication, the altcoin is trading well below the $ 1.00 threshold. The main reason behind the decline is likely to be inherent in the current value of the NVT report for Ripple, which has recently risen to the same maximum levels as last July. We recall that the NVT is an index that measures the correlation between market capitalization and transfer volumes, in a very similar way to that adopted for traditional financial markets, where instead the ratio between price / earnings is measured. A high NVT value implies that the network value exceeds the value passed on the network. Whenever this ratio has increased in the recent past, the price of XRP has almost always reacted negatively. It goes without saying that, under these conditions, expecting a reversal of the current bearish trend of XRP would not make much sense at least in the short term.