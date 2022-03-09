Crypto Rush After Yellen’s ‘Premature Backing’: Levels? By Investing.com



©Reuters.



By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – The cryptocurrency sector is higher on Wednesday in its main assets.

It was spiking last night from the $38,500 level or so after the close on Wall Street and is above $42,000 this morning.

The reason? US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s comments revealing that President Joe Biden’s impending crypto order would take a constructive approach to regulating the digital asset industry.

“A presidential executive order on cryptocurrencies would ‘support responsible innovation,’ as it coordinates US policy across agencies,” Yellen said in a statement, which was scheduled for release Wednesday but was released Tuesday by the night, as echoed coindesk.

“Under the executive order, Treasury will partner with interagency colleagues to produce a report on the future of money and payment systems,” Yellen said.

The rise of Bitcoin, of more than 8%, has been followed by other assets, such as , or , among others, which are already rising above 2 digits.

While Yellen’s comments have revealed a balanced approach, concerns about the use of cryptocurrencies for illicit funding remain. “The executive order will address risks related to illicit finance, protect consumers and investors, and prevent threats to the financial system and the broader economy,” Yellen’s statement said.

The statement, dated March 9, was posted on the Treasury Department’s website late Tuesday and was removed shortly after publication.

Follow here the evolution of Bitcoin: https://es.investing.com/crypto/bitcoin

Check the status of the main cryptocurrencies: https://es.investing.com/crypto/currencies