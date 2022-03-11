Crypto scam?: He assures that they deposited him almost USD 400,000 in Bitcoin, he got scared and now he owes 3,200 dollars

The captures that the user made about the alleged error in the cryptocurrency deposit

A Twitter user, identified only by the name of RockTrader and supposedly Argentine, recounted a story where he seems to have been the victim of a cryptocurrency scam. In several tweets he said that he received by mistake a deposit of 10 bitcoins (BTC, equivalent to about USD 385,000), which ended up generating what he defined as “a big problem”.

According to the story, the user sent a deposit of USD 24 in Litecoin (LTC) to a broker in the United States and at the time received an error message. To demonstrate it, I attach a screenshot where you can see the message “failed” next to the transaction details.

The next day, according to history, the 10 BTC appears deposited in your account. “I get confused with the LTC that I was waiting for and I convert it to dollars. When more than USD 380,000 appear in my account, I am surprised at the amount and I panic, “said the user.

“At the time I did not know what to do, the first thing that occurred to me was to transfer them back to BTC because otherwise they could claim a debt for the difference if it flew (after a while it flew) and I write an email to the support. I managed to repurchase 9.8752 BTC”, continued the story. Later, he received an email detailing that the cryptocurrencies had been credited.

“ But after a few hours I see that the BTC is no longer in the account and the worst ending. They want to charge me USD 3,632.90 for something , or they are going to pass the case on to a collection company,” he explained. According to the user’s version, commissions were charged for the operations carried out, but the original 10 bitcoins no longer appear in his account.

In the capture of the email, the following message can be read: “A credit in cryptocurrencies was entered by mistake into your account and you proceeded to operate with those funds that did not belong to you. If we do not receive a payment of USD 3,632.90 by tomorrow, it will be sent to our debt collection agency, “they warn.

“I am charged the commissions of those operations, and the original 10 BTC are not completed. They used my account to get to 10 BTC, they operated on my account without authorization. So far no one gives me an answer in the company and they want to charge me for everything, when they had a serious administrative error, “he concluded.

Among the comments, several followers of the account risked what they would have done if they were in his place: the majority indicated that they would have passed the 10 BTC to another wallet (or virtual wallet) and then withdraw the money little by little. However, other users warned that this action is theft and that it can also have consequences.

“If they deposit something that is not yours, the first thing you have to do is not operate, much less change one asset for another. The second is to communicate with the company, at least send an email. If you follow the advice I read, to take it and pass it on walletthat is stealing”, they pointed out.

“It is disgusting to read how the majority advises stealing that money from the Exchange. This is how the Argentine gene is, where they are all alive and the one who does not strive is a gil. Then they complain that their politicians steal from them. They are your reflection. Because of that lack of values ​​is that you will never get out of the well.

Other users warned him that it may not have been an error and that it was directly a scam. “A scam that is fashionable is to take out a personal loan in your name, they deposit it for you and someone calls you to return it, since it was a mistake. You return the money in good faith and then you realize that you have a credit and you are in the Veraz. This smells like that to me,” another user suspected.

