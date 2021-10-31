crypto senator Cynthia Lummis reveals invested up to $ 100,000 in BTC

According to documents filed Thursday, Cynthia Lummis, a Republican from Wyoming and a United States senator, revealed that she had purchased Bitcoin (BTC) for a value between $ 50,001 and $ 100,000, on August 16.

Disclosure is part of the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act, or STOCK Act, which prohibits the use of non-public information for profit. The STOCK Act was signed under former President Barack Obama in April 2012, designed specifically to combat insider trading.

As reported by CNBC, the purchase of Lummis was revealed outside the statutory 45-day reporting window. The delay in reporting seems to be due to “a storage error“, declares a spokesperson.

Lummis invested less than two weeks later in attempting to insert a pro-crypto amendment into President Joe Biden’s infrastructure law. The bipartisan effort, backed by Senators Mark Warner and Kyrsten Sinema, attempted to ease the burden of cryptocurrency tax reporting for miners and wallet providers.

Controversially, the Lummis amendment failed to make its way into the infrastructure law, passed by the Senate on August 10. Senator Pat Toomey, a Republican from Pennsylvania, described the bill as “grossly fallacious“for the imposition of a”impractical“tax reporting mandate for some companies operating in the cryptocurrency sector.

According to the latest update on October 1, the bill, called the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, has yet to be voted on by the House of Representatives due to postponed proceedings.

Lummis’ purchase of Bitcoin comes as no surprise given its decidedly pro-crypto stance. As reported by Cointelegraph, the Wyoming senator previously expressed interest in buying the downside following the plunge below $ 30,000. While it’s not entirely clear if she owned Bitcoin at the time, the senator told Fox News in June: “I am really excited, because as soon as it goes down some more, I will buy more“.