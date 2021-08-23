Crypto sentiment: Stellar, Binance Coin and Dogecoin in the top 5

The crypto sentiment indicator of Sentifi sees in the top 5 last week Stellar (XLM), Binance Coin (BNB), Dogecoin (DOGE), Chainlink (LINK) and Ethereum (ETH).

Feel, the alternative data provider AI platform that analyzes data from social media, news and blogs, has revealed the crypto fear-euphoria trends of the market over the past week.

Crypto sentiment, the ranking

To conquer the first place of the euphoria of the markets there is Stellar (XLM) who in the last week had a sentiment score of 40 and 12% attention. Silver medal for Binance Coin (BNB) with a sentiment score of 37.

Still on the podium, Dogecoin (DOGE), the meme crypto that despite falling by 20% in the last seventh retains the third position with a sentiment score of 36. The previous week, however, the sentiment of DOGE was 46.

Following with the top 5 of crypto euphoric sentiment, we find Chainlink (LINK) and Ethereum (ETH), with respective scores of 35 and 34.

A fall in interest instead seems to have touched Uniswap (UNI) which from a sentiment of 60 points in the previous week, which saw it in first place, in this one is instead below the top 5. Litecoin (LTC) also saw a decline.

Crypto sentiment and price: what has changed?

The trend on the mood of market participants in a sense could be related to the price of the assets. Comparing Sentifi’s top 5, here’s how crypto prices have changed.

In the past two weeks, Stellar (XLM) saw a price pump which led it to fluctuate between $ 0.36 and $ 0.40, compared to $ 0.24 and $ 0.30 in the previous weeks.

In this case, the optimism is reflected precisely in the price growth.

Binance Coin (BNB), fourth largest crypto by market capitalization, has seen the same uptrend just in the last few weeks passing by from $ 350 to $ 426, with a super price pump over the weekend that sees BNB close to $ 500.

Scrolling through the ranking, Dogecoin (DOGE) that he just recently saw resuscitate there Dogecoin Foundation with new representatives Elon Musk and Vitalik Buterin, saw a price pump that took him from $ 0.25 to $ 0.32.

Also LINK it went from $ 26 the previous week to $ 29, while ETH from $ 3,100 it has risen to share $ 3,350.

On the negative side, Uniswap (UNI), which from $ 29 the previous week, dropped last week to $ 25, back to $ 29 again, however, already during the weekend.

Bitcoin sentiment and BTC price

Today is a special day for Bitcoin: the price of the crypto queen BTC has indeed gone beyond the psychological barrier of $ 50,000.

Not only that, even if it does not appear in the top 5 of Sentifi, his Today’s Fear and Greed index reached 79: extreme euphoria.

Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index is 79 ~ Extreme Greed pic.twitter.com/677WmENjEk – Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index (@BitcoinFear) August 23, 2021

And, in fact, the price of BTC after a week that fluctuated at $ 46,000, saw its pump over the weekend reaching the new price of 50k.