Crypto Smart Market: how the first Bitcoin payment method works in the real economy

Thanks to Crypto Smart, it is now possible to buy Gift Cards from the best brands of Italian large-scale distribution by paying the amount in Bitcoin

Bitcoin is less and less confined to the virtual economy and more and more present in everyday life. The merit of this slow but inexorable transition belongs to companies like the Italian Crypto Smart that we have already got to know in this article.

Crypto Smart recently launched a new service, Crypto Smart Maker, thanks to which it will be possible to purchase goods and services from the best brands of large retailers by paying in Bitcoin.

This is an absolute novelty in the world of cryptocurrencies not only for Italy but, more generally, for all of Europe. For the first time, in fact, it will be possible to make purchases using cryptocurrencies.

As highlighted by Alessandro Ronchi, founder of Crypto Smart, the goal that the developers set for themselves was to create a service that could make cryptocurrencies usable in everyday life. Ronchi called Crypto Smart Maker a real new payment method which will allow to revolutionize the consumer’s perception of the cryptocurrency universe, “gradually increasing the level of trust and credibility in an instrument that is still little known and about which many still harbor doubts“.

In light of this comment, the curiosity around Crypto Smart Maker can only be high and so, just to answer all the doubts about it, let’s try to understand what is the operating mechanism of this new service launched by the increasingly enterprising and Crypto Smart dynamics.

Crypto Smart Maker how it works

Up to now, one of the biggest problems that cryptocurrencies have encountered is the objective difficulty of implementation in the real economy. Among other things, there is a whole line of analysts who have repeatedly reiterated an essential concept: when there will be a stronger penetration of cryptocurrencies into the real economy, their prices would accelerate strongly forward (principle of growing adoption).

Crypto Smart Maker was born precisely to facilitate the use of cryptocurrencies in the real economy. Technically it is an online service through which it is possible to buy Gift Cards of different amounts (the minimum denomination is € 5 while the maximum is € 400) by paying in Bitcoin. Once the payment has been made, the Gift Card can be used in the e-commerce or in the physical sales points of the various partner brands.

At present, the catalog of partnerships includes well-known players operating in various sectors. There are Uniero, Ikea, Zalando, Nike, Trenitalia, OVS, Coin, Gamestop, Volagratis, Brico io, Carrefour, DOP, Panorama, H&M, Hotelgift, Alpitour but also large oil companies such as Q8 and Tamoil.

To have and activate the Gift Cards you need to perform the following steps:

access the official website https://www.cryptosmart.it in the section Market and perform the free registration

choose one or more Gift Card among those present in the vast catalog, selecting the desired amount;

enter the phone number of the recipient of the Gift Card (it can be the personal one or that of the person to whom you intend to give a gift

complete the purchase by paying the amount in Bitcoin

After making the payment, the buyer will receive an SMS containing the PIN code that enables payment via the Gift Card. The timing of receiving the PIN do not exceed 30-40 minutes, i.e. the time required to register the successful Bitcoin transaction in the blockchain. The PIN must then be presented at the time of purchase, both in physical stores and on the e-commerce sites participating in the initiative.

According to Alessandro Frizzoni, Founder of Crypto Smart, the digital revolution today consists in the development of “disintermediated mechanisms including payments with virtual currency as they take place in peer to peer and decentralized mode, without the intervention of credit institutions“Thanks to the advent of the internet, Frizzoni added, there has been a growing spread of Skype and Messenger but also of video platforms such as YouTube and Netflix. The next step, concluded the founder of Crypto Smart, will be the spread of peer-to-peer payments This transformation will complete the Internet’s digital revolution.

Who is Crypto Smart

Crypto Smart is one Italian exchange company which offers the possibility to buy, sell and hold the main cryptocurrencies and digital assets in maximum security and transparency, distinguishing themselves for

be a service also suitable for non-professionals and in general for all those who want to approach the world of cryptocurrencies for the first time.

The Crypto Smart company was founded by Umbrian entrepreneurs Alessandro Frizzoni, Alessandro Ronchi, Claudio Baldassarri, Massimo Zamporlini and Alice Ubaldi.

