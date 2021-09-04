Crypto Solana surpassed Dogecoin cryptocurrency this week and its explosive growth has a key ally: NFTs

in the last month Solana cryptocurrency Its value has increased by 220% This week it managed to beat a strong and well-known competitor: Dogecoin. Solana was born just 18 months ago and has become the seventh most valuable cryptocurrency on the market a few days ago. And One of the keys to this unit is its entry from the network in non-replaceable codes (S NFT for its acronym in English).

Solana was born in 2019 and resides in Geneva, Switzerland. The Solana Foundation, an institution, was created “to guide the future of the management and coordination of the Solana Protocol”, in the words of the official spokespersons of this institution. He soon found investors betting on the idea. One of its founders and now CEO of Anatoly Yakovenko who have worked in the past for companies like Dropbox and Qualcomm.

Yakovenko said he doesn’t like Solana’s comparisons to Ethereum. The developer explained about himself “I am an open source developer. I grew up Back when Linux was fighting Microsoft“Furthermore, Solana’s goal, according to its founder, is to make Solana an open source project that people will enjoy building on weekends or in their free time.”

The second goal “is that we are 100% focused on making sure these books work with the serum It can be competitive not only with Ethereum, but with the New York Stock Exchange, with NASDAQ, with the largest stock exchanges. “And this he wants to achieve through a decentralized open source project.

Solana’s bet on NFTs

One of the keys to the unit was to boot Degenerate Monkey AcademyWhich sold a series of images of cartoon monkeys. solo 10,000 photos sold in the first 10 minutes. This boosted Solana because buyers needed cryptocurrency to get these monkeys. It was the end of August this year.

As the creators explain, Degenerate Monkey Academy is a Digital Artwork (NFT) group running on Solana Network. The site that offers “he is Just an interface that allows attendees to exchange digital collectiblesUsers are responsible for the security and management of their Solana wallets and for validating all transactions and contracts generated.





In addition to the images of monkeys that have been very successful, Solana also used The rebound that NFTs experienced last August When they reached the record sales of 761 million euros.

“The NFT market is still going strong,” Jonas Loethe explained to Forbes. Luethy is the sales operator of the London-based digital asset broker GlobalBlock, Referring to NFT’s record sales of $ 900 million last month He claims that this was the biggest catalyst for the growth of Solana and even Ethereum.

Another bet from Solana that he helped promote is DeFi (Decentralized Finance). This term means that Financial institutions and intermediaries are excluded from carrying out financial transactions through the blockchain.