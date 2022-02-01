Crypto Today: Bitcoin in recovery, encouraging on-chain analysis

Bitcoin follows the rises recorded on traditional financial markets and reaches the $ 39,000 area, recording a + 5% today. The other major cryptocurrencies also record price increases, in some cases even double-digit percentages. We shouldn’t let our guard down, however, as we are still a long way off the highs of $ 69,000 we hit in November 2021.

The DeFi sector, which had suffered a bit in the previous days due to the Wonderland case, which revealed the criminal past behind the management of one of the most popular protocols on Avalanche, has seen the excellent increases on Solana (SOL) + 19%, Earth (MOON) + 18% and Curve (CRV) + 13%, highlighting something more solid than a simple technical bounce. Let’s see the main news of the day.

Glassnode: encouraging on-chain analysis

In the weekly report by Glassnode, an on-chain market intelligence platform, encouraging data emerges, despite the pronounced phase of price decline in recent months, as well as declining volumes on the derivatives markets for almost a year.

The number of Bitcoin addresses with balance sheets greater than zero is constantly growing. This figure is very different from what happened in early 2018, when around 30% of portfolios were emptied together with the flight of capital.

The percentage of Bitcoin held outside exchanges exceeds 76% and is continuously growing, even during downward movements. This value is commonly referred to as “illiquid”, as Bitcoins are held on private keys and are generally not offered for sale. This value is at its highest since the collapse in 2018.

India: digital rupee expected by the end of 2022

India has announced the launch of its Central Bank Digital Currency (CDBC) by late 2022 or early 2023 to stimulate the country’s economic growth, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

The same Minister also proposed a tax of 30% on the transfer of digital assets, for which only the purchase price will be taken into consideration, which will determine the non-taxable portion. This proposal seems to confirm that the Indian government does not look favorably on cryptocurrencies. However, it should not be forgotten that in November 2021 there was talk of a complete ban on their use throughout the country.

Binance Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU) is now worth $ 1 billion

Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has released two addresses of its “Secure Asset Fund for Users” (SAFU), in which digital assets worth over $ 1 billion are contained. This fund was created in 2018 as a protection for users of the platform from possible hacks.

To improve transparency, Binance has made public the portfolios in which cryptocurrencies accumulated over time are held, thanks to the allocation of 10% of all trading fees. The fund currently owns 7,952 Bitcoin (BTC), 1,036,269 Binance Coin (BNB) and over 300 million in Binance USD (BUSD).

