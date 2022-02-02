Crypto Today: Bitcoin struggles against resistance at $ 39,000

Bitcoin struggles with resistance at $ 39,000 and appears to be unwilling to give up at the moment. Altcoins also appear to be in good health, with the weight of the leading digital currency on the entire capitalization of the crypto world dropping to 41%. This is often an important signal to gauge market strength as investors prefer to stay on the first virtual currency during times of downside or uncertainty.

To reinforce the idea of ​​a bullish movement there are also the data recorded by the on-chain monitoring service Whalemap, which reported important accumulations of Bitcoin by whales, or the most capitalized wallets, in the price area between 36,000 and 38,000. Let’s see the main news of the day.

El Salvador: Chivo wallet and 1500 Bitcoin ATMs updated

El Salvador, the first country to make Bitcoin legal tender, continues its path to extend the adoption of the digital currency despite recent pressure from the International Monetary Fund to abandon this path.

The Chivo wallet, promoted and created by the Government, will be updated to a new version. The wallet should be able to perform instant operations on the Lighting Network at low commissions, solving the problems of scalability and stability detected in the initial phase of the launch.

The portfolio intends to extend consumer-facing use cases, such as paying for household utilities, taxes, and many other day-to-day operations. Thanks to the integration with AlphaPoint, a provider of technological infrastructures, the installation of 1,500 Bitcoin ATMs throughout the country is also planned, where it will be possible to convert dollars into digital currency. Finally, Chivo’s support will be extended to the systems present in the points of sale and commercial establishments, national websites and to the administrative console of the Government.

The Russians own over $ 200 billion in cryptocurrencies according to the Kremlin

According to a recent Kremlin report, Russian citizens own the equivalent of 16.5 trillion rubles ($ 214 billion) in cryptocurrencies. If these numbers were accurate, it means that in Russia there would be about 12% of the digital currencies in the world. The data was estimated from a study of IP addresses connected to major blockchain wallets and other government sources.

Moscow therefore seems to closely study the dynamics related to the world of cryptocurrencies in its own country to move on to the regulatory phase. The statements by an official of the Ministry of Finance who supported the strategic importance of the adoption of blockchain technologies, as opposed to the Central Bank’s proposed ban, date back to the previous week.

Move a portion of the stolen Bitcoins to Bitfinex in 2016

The Whale Alert bot reported on Tuesday important movements on the wallets containing the Bitcoins stolen from the Bitfinex exchange in 2016 and remained inactive until yesterday. About 120,000 Bitcoins were stolen with the hack and since then the wallets containing the stolen goods have been monitored continuously. There were 20 transactions that moved 64,641 BTC, about $ 2.5 billion, to a new, unknown wallet. This wallet now contains 94,643 Bitcoins, equivalent to approximately $ 3.6 billion.

The real motivation for this move is not known, however fears are being fed that stolen goods may lose track thanks to the new tools available for the handling of digital assets.

The most accredited protocol for remote purposes is Thorchain (RUNE), which allows transfers of native assets from one blockchain to another thanks to the use of decentralized nodes, without losing full possession of the cryptocurrencies during the process. Once the funds have been brought to the Ethereum blockchain, transaction mixers such as Tornado Cash, created for the purpose of anonymizing transfers, could be used.

