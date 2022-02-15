Crypto Today: Canada presents a new regulatory framework

Bitcoin after losing contact with the $ 44,000 resistance zone on Friday, followed a sideways trend throughout the weekend. Today we are in the $ 42,000 zone, with a dominance of the largest growing cryptocurrency, which at the moment is worth 43.4% of the entire market capitalization.

Altcoins continue to lose higher percentages than Bitcoin, confirming a moment of market uncertainty, which follows with concern the macroeconomic events that are characterizing this period such as the possible conflict in Ukraine and the increase in interest rates announced by the Fed. the main news of the day.

Canada: regulatory framework for the growth of the cryptocurrency sector

Despite the period of uncertainty, the “C-249” bill, proposed by MP Michelle Rempel Garner, has passed the first reading in the Canadian parliament. The text plans to encourage the growth of the cryptocurrency sector thanks to the integration of clear and simple rules that will be defined by Parliament by consulting the main leaders in the sector.

The news has been positively received by the main players, who see their involvement in the legislative process as a great opportunity capable of providing a complete regulatory framework and making Canada a country capable of attracting new investments in digital currencies.

In addition to the topic of regulation, which involves more and more countries worldwide, it is interesting to note that last week there was also an interest on the part of an important company such as KPMG Canada, a giant specialized in auditing and accounting organization, which acquired a currently unspecified amount of Bitcoin and Ethereum using the Gemini Trust custody services, which will be added to your balance sheet.

New highs for Bitcoin’s hash rate at 248.11 EH / s

Bitcoin’s hash rate also reflects the increased interest globally, reaching new all-time highs on Saturday 12 February, going from 188.4 EH / s to 248.11 EH / s in a single day, an increase of 31. 69%. The increase in the computing power allocated to the mining of new Bitcoins testifies to the confidence of Miners in the growth of the digital asset.

After the decline recorded in June 2021, following the stop imposed by China for this type of activity, there has been a massive increase in the mining industry of the main cryptocurrency in the United States and Kazakhstan. The recent spike in the network’s hash rate, which grew by 54.33% in the last year, provides additional security against attacks by deterring attackers from confirming fraudulent transactions.

Binance will invest $ 200 million in Forbes

Binance, the world’s largest exchange by volume, will invest $ 200 million in Forbes to raise consumer awareness of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. The famous US business magazine with 104 years of history, in August 2021 announced its intention to go public thanks to the partnership with SPAC Magnum Opus.

As officially declared by the magazine, Binance has signed an agreement according to which it undertakes to participate in the purchase of 200 million dollars out of a total of 400 foreseen in the private investment in public equity communicated together with the listing intentions.

As part of the deal, Bill Chin, director of Binance Labs, and Patrick Hillmann, head of communications at Binance, will join the Forbes board of directors. This strategic partnership, which should officially contribute to improving consumers’ knowledge of the world of cryptocurrencies, will allow the platform to gain greater visibility in the media and extend its catchment area.

