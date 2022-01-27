Crypto Today: The market loses the bullish momentum

After yesterday’s tepid hikes, the cryptocurrency market loses traction, with Bitcoin losing around 4% and major altcoins following in its wake. There was some more marked retracement on coins that had performed best in previous months such as Solana, Terra (LUNA), Polkadot and Avalanche, which are losing between 6 and 7%.

There is great indecision among analysts: Mike McGlone, Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, points out how the position of the first cryptocurrency by capitalization relative to the 20-week moving average in the past has marked turning points for the price, while other sources invite to caution and declare that the bearish phase of the market may not be over. Let’s now look at the main cryptocurrency market news for today.

MicroStrategy will continue to buy Bitcoin in 2022

Who has no doubts is Phong Le, CFO of MicroStrategy, who said the company will continue to buy Bitcoin with excess cash flows, regardless of the market trend. The manager claims that the company strategy foresees the accumulation and holding of Bitcoin for the long term and therefore will continue also for 2022. MicroStrategy, an American software company, in 2021 made purchases for over 2 billion dollars, coming to own more than 121 thousand Bitcoins.

Binance prepares to reopen SEPA transfers

Citizens of Europe and beyond will be able to return to buy Bitcoin with SEPA transfers on Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world by traded volumes. This service was suspended in July 2021 due to an intervention by UK regulators.

The group, through an official press release, foresees the activation of a pilot program in Belgium and Bulgaria in the next few hours, to then move on to the gradual reinstatement of bank transfers throughout the euro area in the following weeks. This method of purchase is the most comfortable and convenient if you want to avoid the commissions foreseen for the use of credit cards, which are 1.8%.

Hacker recovers 2 million digital assets from a Trezor wallet

A computer engineer from Portland, also known as “Kingpin” in the hacker world, was able to access a Trezor One hardware wallet. At the request of a friend, after 12 weeks of trying, he managed to recover his digital assets worth more than 2 million dollars.

The operation was possible thanks to a vulnerability of the device during the firmware update. The wallet company said it has fixed this anomaly in the most recent versions, however those who have not updated the firmware may still be exposed to this type of attack.