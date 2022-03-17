Crypto tycoon Brock Pierce booed during Miss World pageant

The boos were not lacking in the contest of miss Worldheld last night, Wednesday, at the Coca-Cola Music Hall, in San Juan.

American crypto tycoon Brock Pierceinvolved in the Puerto Rico With A Purpose (PRWAP) lawsuit scandal against Reignite Inc. and Stephanie ValleyMiss World 2016, was booed twice by the public that gathered at the contest.

Pierce’s first heckling occurred when he was introduced as a juror. The cameras caught the crypto tycoon smiling as he looked around him, while the other members of the jury smiled.

Moments later, Pierce was booed again while delivering a pro-Ukrainian message in English. The murmur of the audience continued throughout the speech.

Meanwhile, Miss World 1975, the Puerto Rican Lady Wilnelia Forsyth or Wilnelia Mercedhad a special intervention to honor the mission and legacy of the contest through its 70 years of history, which is governed by the motto “Beauty with purpose”.

With this premise, she was part of the lighting of 7,000 candles in solidarity with Ukraine and the message of peace requested by Miss World Ukraine 2016, Oleksandra Kucherenko. However, it was marred by being greeted by boos.

Julia Moreleypresident of the contest, was also continually greeted with boos.

Pierce, the former youth actor of The Mighty Ducks turned crypto tycoon for his early investment in bitcoin and blockchain, moved to the island in 2018 attracted by the tax privileges of Law 22-2012.

In October of that year, he obtained a decree as an individual investor, which confers benefits such as 0% tax on capital gains and, immediately, he began to promote Puerto Rico as the ideal destination for crypto enthusiasts, which has triggered reactions. polarizing.

Last January, bought the W hotel for $18.3 millionin Vieques, as well as Hacienda Tamarindo, in the south of Isla Nena.