Crypto-unsustainable: Bitcoins consume more than all of Finland

(by Davide Stocco)

If the discussion on Bitcoin’s eco-sustainability mobilized Elon Musk and Michael J. Saylor (CEO of MicroStrategy Inc.) to create the “Bitcoin Mining Council” last June, perhaps the issue is not so marginal. The goal of the initiative is very specific: to fight disinformation on the subject of cryptocurrencies. At least from the point of view of the promoters. Given the Bitcoin-related economic interests of the two promoters – Saylor has made the purchase of Bitcoin a business strategy of his own business, while Musk’s Tesla owns approximately 43,000 Bitcoin according to “Bitcoin Treasuries” -, perhaps the goal of the “Bitcoin Mining Council” is not free from conflicts of interest, but it focuses on a very hot issue for the advancement of Bitcoin technology.

The decentralized structure of the system on which the blockchain is developed – at the base of Bitcoin – is one of the most relevant aspects of this technology which guarantees its robustness and security from external attacks. If analyzed in the context of the Bitcoin network, however, this also turns out to be its Achilles heel from an environmental point of view. Building new blocks (“mining”) today requires a considerable computational effort, which is directly transformed into an energy expenditure. The question therefore arises: how sustainable is Bitcoin?

Before going into the merits of the attempts to measure the energy expenditure generated by their use, let’s try to understand why it is necessary to use so much energy. Let’s assume that we have some Bitcoins in our wallet and want to buy something using them as a means of payment. The transaction that we are going to activate (and in general any other transaction in Bitcoin) must be registered by the whole network. If with traditional money the Bank or the financial institution we rely on to carry out the transaction acts as a guarantor of the success of the operation, in the case of Bitcoins it is the same network that is responsible for recording the success of the transaction. The whole network must be aware of it and must register it. In order for the transaction to be correctly executed and saved, ie a new block is added to the blockchain, the participants in the network must solve a computationally complex problem (“Proof of work”).

If in 2009 the miners (i.e. those who spend themselves to solve this problem and receive Bitcoins in return) could use a common home computer to be able to aspire to build a new block and thus obtain a reward in Bitcoin, today history has made much more complicated, and much less economical.

To understand better, let’s see an analogy proposed in this article. We think of “mining” as having to win a game of craps at a casino against a number of players equal to the number of miners. The first player who manages to show the face of the die that solves the problem is the winner. So far, all easy! To strengthen the system, the blockchain makes sure that the die is not so easy to throw and that it has billions of billions of faces. It is clear that the miner with a high computing power of his computer can make multiple launch attempts quickly. Therefore, to be able to win the miners’ lottery, it is necessary to invest in more and more advanced technologies and more and more in number. Today it would take a room full of specialized mining machines, each worth thousands of euros, to become a real miner. Not really an investment for everyone.

In addition to the economic question, this race to be the first miner capable of solving the problem and earning his compensation in Bitcoin has meant that the number of machines in the Bitcoin network has increased exponentially, as has their use of electricity. This has caused numerous reflections on Bitcoin’s energy use and related emissions. A study conducted by the Bank of Italy expressed itself on this issue. The analysis shows how the “carbon footprint” of the traditional payment system (Target Instant Payment Settlement – TIPS), based on the trust of participants in the Eurosystem, is 40,000 times lower than that of Bitcoin. The difference is attributed to the different guarantee structure: centralized vs. decentralized.

So far we have understood why the blockchain requires a lot of electricity to work, but how much does the Bitcoin system consume? Given the decentralized structure of the network, this is a question without an exact answer: one should know the data of all the equipment used by the miners. The Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance’s “Digital Assets Program” (DAP) research group contributed to this question by estimating an electricity consumption index, the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index. The research group publishes the results daily on its website, the result of a mathematical model that takes into account both the evolution of technologies and the composition of the network. Estimates to date show that annual energy consumption is estimated at 103.31 TWh, higher than Finland’s annual electricity consumption.

One might think that a transition to renewable sources of production would be enough to make Bitcoin ecological, but this is not entirely true. A final sustainability problem is connected to cyber garbage, that is to say to obsolete and no longer usable technological instruments. Miners must continue to invest in the most advanced technologies to remain competitive enough in the network. Furthermore, the equipment used for “mining” today is difficult to reuse for other purposes. Tools that become obsolete therefore risk becoming a source of garbage that may not be recycled.

Positive experiences have also been recorded in recent years to push cryptocurrency technology towards sustainability. The first comes from the private “Crypto Climate Accord” initiative, led by three non-profit companies: Rocky Mountain Institute, Energy Web Foundation, and Alliance for Innovative Regulation. The first two are engaged in researching and promoting sustainability and the transition to a low environmental impact society, while the third is engaged in the implementation of a more digitized financial system.

The goal of the agreement is to decarbonise the world of cryptocurrencies and achieve zero CO2 emissions deriving from these technologies by 2040. To do this, we look at the use of renewable energy and the introduction of new methods of validating the more efficient blockchains. A second experience comes from Ethereum which has set itself the goal of reducing its use of electricity by 99.95% by 2022 by changing its validation system in the Proof of stake. In this algorithm, network participants are pseudorandomly selected to add new blocks to the blockchain. This generates a lower expenditure of electricity as not all the nodes of the network are required to work simultaneously.

Blockchain technology and, above all, cryptocurrencies will have to deal with sustainability, also given the growing interest of the various social partners in the topic. Will they be able to overcome this new challenge?