CRYPTO WORLD: FROM ETHEREUM TO SHIBA INU, ALL CRYPTOCURRENCIES TO BE MONITORED BEYOND BITCOIN | AppiaPolis

The crypto world continues to reserve surprises, not only related to the most famous and capitalized token in the world, namely Bitocoin, but also to those defined as minor. It is recent news, in fact, the acquisition of Shiba Inu Coin by Flexa, which has included this coin in its list along with the other digital currencies. This is a confirmation by token, which is rapidly climbing to the top of the hearts of blockchain and decentralized finance enthusiasts. Regarding EthereumInstead, the token created by Vitalik Buterin recently came under the magnifying glass due to the large amount of energy used to produce it.

Many analysts, however, believe that the next move to Eth2 will make a significant difference to this problem; in fact, it seems that the transaction towards a PoS-type mechanism also by Ehthereum, will also significantly improve its energy performance. Within this diverse landscape, many users are attracted by the possibility of invest in crypto-assets. Before doing so, however, it is advisable to try to fully understand the mechanisms that regulate digital tokens. In this regard, it may be very useful to read the in-depth analyzes dedicated to the topic proposed by Cryptocurrency24.com, website on cryptocurrencies considered a real point of reference in the sector.

Not just Bitcoin

If Bitcoin remains the most widespread and capitalized cryptocurrency in the world, the second place certainly goes to Ethereum, the token created by Vitalik Buterin in 2013. Although both coins share the fact that they are based on a system that exploits the advantages of decentralized finance, actually Ethereum also uses smart contracts, that is an efficient and extremely secure payment system. The token, similar to Bitcoin, is created starting from a mining activity, which however has the disadvantage of being very expensive in terms of energy consumption.

For invest in Ethereum the user has two possibilities, either to buy the digital currency directly through an exchange, or to trade on it. The first option generally provides a fairly long time horizon because the tokens are bought to be kept stored in real electronic wallets called wallets. The trading, on the other hand, it is a more dynamic operation at the base of which there is a currency purchase made with the aim of earning on the price difference between the time of purchase and that of the sale.

Trading cryptocurrencies

If for many investors Bitcoin has reached a value that is now beyond their reach, other minor tokens, such as for example Shiba Inu, can still give you a lot of satisfaction. To trade on them it is first of all necessary to verify that they are present in the price lists of the various multi-asset platforms that deal with connecting the user with the financial markets. Then, it is necessary to ascertain the reliability of the broker by checking that it is in possession of the various international certifications issued by the control bodies. For Italy it is the Consob which deals with regulating the activity of the platforms, while the CySEC license is valid at European level.

A very popular trading method for investors is i CFD, which allow you to not expose yourself financially in a massive way. CFDs, whose acronym stands for contracts for difference, are a derivative type financial instrument that allow you to speculate on the performance of the underlying asset, without buying it directly. The gain derives, in fact, from the price difference which elapses between the time of purchase and that of sale.