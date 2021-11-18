Crypto world: new records for Bitcoin





The famous Bitcoin continues to have a trend capable of arousing great interest among investors and analysts from all over the world. In fact, a few days ago the best known and most successful virtual currency in the world had created a new maximum record, breaking through the wall of 67 thousand dollars. Currently the value is slightly below but in general, the mother of all cryptocurrencies, is literally flying, acquiring even greater value in comparison with classic coins.

The record is even more significant considering that in December 2019 the value of Bitcoin was around 3500 dollars and that in December 2020 it was worth 28 thousand dollars. From this it follows that the increase in the last two years, up to the current value, has been truly incredible and unprecedented. On this triumphal ride they have certainly positively influenced also some major investments that several world giants have decided to do in Bitcoin. In general, Bitcoin still has excellent growth forecasts, given the growing willingness of many institutions and commercial realities to accept Bitcoin as a payment tool

To operate in safety and autonomy, however, it is important to first understand how to buy Bitcoin, in order to choose the better strategies to invest in this crypto asset, paying attention to its performance.

Choice of broker and purchase

For those who decide to invest in Bitcoin, the simplest and most convenient way to do it is to find a good one platform for online trading. The main brokers in the sector, the well-known and established ones, have in fact created platforms that are particularly easy to use, thanks to a very intuitive graphic interface. Also today i broker allow you to invest obtaining various advantages. The main ones are for example:

Absence of commissions on sales.

Possibility to sell short.

Presence of training courses for members.

Faculty to operate in copytrading .

. Possibility to use a demo account.

Maximum security in the management of funds.

Short selling is a speculative operation that allows you to make profits even in the event that a security, or indeed a cryptocurrency, loses value, correctly predicting its progress. Copytrading is a very useful tool for beginners, as it allows you to replicate the operations carried out by large and established international investors, knowing in advance the minimum amount necessary and also the degree of risk.

Furthermore, for beginners it is also particularly useful to decide to trade, at least for a period in demo mode. This possibility allows you to try to carry out investment simulations, with non-existent funds, which obviously do not produce real profits or losses, and to evaluate the trend and the result that these would have produced in the short and long term. Taking these precautions can facilitate the decision regarding the purchase of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin trend and fundamentals

Bitcoin is a virtual currency, therefore devoid of any physical element. A big advantage of this coin is due to the fact that it is not subject to inflation. New Bitcoins are generated periodically, with a mechanism called “mining” but always with a controlled quantity and never exceeding $ 24 million. In 2009, Bitcoin was launched with almost zero value and was considered by many to be lacking in opportunities.

Over the years, however, Bitcoin has established itself up to today’s value and according to many analysts it still retains some good growth prospects. This is mainly due to the fact that several multinationals are starting to include Bitcoin among the accepted payment methods. Obviously, even if Bitcoin keeps good forecasts for the future, it is always important to move with extreme caution in its purchase.

The major problems that Bitcoin has to face, which can represent an element of contrast to its growth are: the monetary policies adverse effects of the various Central Banks, the technical problems to which every fully digitized technology is subject, the energy consumption of the algorithm that allows Bitcoin to work or the success of another cryptocurrency. At the moment, however, there are no cryptocurrencies that are minimally close to the big one Bitcoin value and which may appear capable of undermining it from its primacy.



