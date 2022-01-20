The 2022 CryptoCompare Outlook report reveals that 2022 is likely to be a year of NFT, DeFi and regulation, as well as institutional growth. Among the most notable insights is the fact that bitcoin-based products have lost some of their dominance in 2021 as institutional investors begin to turn to other businesses.

The 2022 CryptoCompare Outlook report has been released, and it reveals some insights into how the market is developing. The report covers the market dynamics and evolving trends in the crypto space, some very noticeable and some not so. CryptoCompare is a global cryptocurrency market data provider that provides real-time and historical market data to retail and institutional investors.

The dominance of Bitcoin investments is lowering

Calling 2021 an “inflection point for the cryptocurrency industry,” CryptoCompare said it was a year in which multiple sub-sectors have seen expansive growth alongside the growth in institutional adoption. Extrapolate from recent trends to speculate on trends and developments for the coming year.

Noting that the world’s economies have suffered greatly from the pandemic, the risk of the markets has increased. This macroeconomic shift has been accompanied by increased interest in the cryptocurrency market, but this too has been shown to have risks.

However, a particularly interesting development is the fact that the dominance of bitcoin-based institutional products fell from 74.9% to 67.8% in AUM in 2021. However, overall, more institutional investors have taken to crypto, particularly other assets. Total AUM of crypto assets grew by $ 36 billion to $ 58 billion over the year.

As for the main trends, expect to see in 2022, NFT and Web3 are predictably the first mentions. Both of these sub-sectors have experienced a historic 2021, reaching the mainstream and attracting the attention of celebrities and other prominent figures. NFTs saw 15x growth in 2021 and were particularly notable in making a mark on the wider world.

Regulation will become a key development in 2022

CryptoCompare doesn’t believe regulation will go down in 2022 and that’s certainly true. The pace of regulation has multiplied in 2021, with bans, tax regimes and registrations in place around the world.

With the 2021 bull run and the rise of meme coins, regulators had no choice but to step in and ensure investor protection. However, the specific regulatory approach has varied from country to country. China, for example, has banned cryptocurrencies, while some have allowed the market to exist but with restrictions.

Regulation will have a huge impact on how the market develops, but for the most part, things look upbeat. Some regulators see potential in cryptocurrencies, even if they want to make sure there is no room for fraud, scams and the financing of illicit activities.