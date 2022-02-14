Cryptocurrencies 2022, here are the best alternatives to bitcoin!

The start of 2022 was truly stormy for the cryptocurrency marketwith a January that saw a sharp decline and a constant red mark for the entire sector.

Despite this, the forecasts for the next few months, according to insiders, they are not all that bad. Indeed, there is one good dose of optimism and it is generally thought that things will improve very soon.

In this difficult time, in the meantime, it’s not a bad idea to take a look at what the market offers, even as an alternative to bitcoin. What are the others digital coins destined to have growth in the year that has just begun?

Among the first to mention there is Ethereumwhich certainly does not represent an absolute novelty, as already from 2018 it is the second cryptocurrency (behind bitcoin) in terms of market capitalization.

Today, however, Ethereum can represent an important asset in terms of future growth, especially because its blockchain is the one most linked to the NFT marketwhich represents a rapidly growing sector.

Speaking of Ethereum, here is an interesting informative video (taken from the Federico Ronzoni YouTube channel) which well describes the results achieved in 2021, what to expect for 2022 and the price forecasts for what concerns the Ethereum digital currency.

Another alternative cryptocurrency that can play a significant role in 2022 is Bitgertwhich has as its strong point the concepts related to energy themewhich in recent months has had great importance on the cryptocurrency market and which represents one of the problems that led to the recent collapse of bitcoin.

In the end, Cardano is another option for a cryptocurrency that can have significant room for growth in 2022. Above all, as we will see, when the Hydra protocolpresumably already in the next few months.

Cryptocurrency market, a difficult start in 2022

As we mentioned, January 2022 represented a very dark phase for cryptocurrenciesand in general for all companies big tech.

The bitcoin touched a minimum value around 35 thousand dollars (it was 67 thousand on November 8). And the former Facebook too – now Halfthe colossus of Mark Zuckerberg, it dropped from $ 323 in value on November 8 to $ 227 the following day!

According to many analysts this situation could be the prelude to a real jolt within the entire digital universewhich would therefore also affect the cryptocurrency sector.

The financial section of the famous online newspaper based in Abu Dhabi thenationalnews.com headlined last January 25: “Is it game over for Big Tech and Bitcoin?”. Then adding later:

Investors have switched to a “risk-off” mode due to the emergence of the Omicron variant and inflation, and these two rampant sectors [tecnologico e criptovalute, n.d.r.] they are feeling the impact.

To this must then be added the topic related to energy consumption necessary for cryptocurrency mining activities, in a complex situation that has led to real crises in various countries, such as Kosovo, Iran and especially Kazakhstan.

Given the above, and despite the difficult period, the most widespread idea among insiders is that, in the long term, bitcoin and the entire crypto sector will be able to recovertaking advantage of the volatility that is normally considered one of the biggest flaws in the sector.

Already over the next few weeks and monthstherefore, you should witness the recovery of the cryptocurrency market. And if this were to happen for real, this is the moment in which to focus decisively on those products, also and above all alternatives to bitcoin, which for various reasons will be able to see an excellent increase during the rest of 2022.

Ethereum and the growth of NFTs

Ethereum is one of the, so to speak, “historical” cryptocurrencies in the sector. As we have already had the opportunity to mention, since 2018 it represents the second digital currency behind bitcoin by market capitalization.

In 2021, in fact, the value of Ethereum grew by almost 300%and the prospects for 2022 are excellent, despite the decline at the beginning of the year that hit the cryptocurrency market as a whole.

The positive forecasts are supported by the update to the ETH 2.0 protocol, expected later this year. Also, this new version will definitely be more sustainable in terms of energy consumption.

The Ethereum blockchain is also the most exploited for the purchase and creation of NFTsthe Non-Fungible Tokens which, within the digital market in 2021, exceeded 40 billion in value, with an increase that in the third quarter reached + 38,000% compared to the previous year!

NFTs therefore represent a booming sectoreven with the potential in mind, future development of the metaverse not only in 2022, but also in the following years.

This circumstance can also represent a strength element for what concerns the growth of Ethereum. Moreover, other programs also revolve around its blockchain networkas the P2P cryptocurrency Polygon (MATIC) or Uniswapthe automatic token exchange protocol.

The fact that the Ethereum blockchain is involved in various projects is a positive element that can contribute to the increase in value in parallel with the development of the various segments of the digital market.

Cryptocurrencies 2022, Bitgert and the topic of the energy crisis

Bitgert represents an ideal cryptocurrency for an investment in 2022. The main reason? Its policy that lays the foundation on a blockchain gas-freewith zero emissions.

This new type of blockchain is currently still under development, but thanks to this project the prospects for Bitgert are very, very positive. Lately more and more investors are placing their attention on this cryptocurrency.

It is, moreover, one sustainability choice that can make the difference in the current energy crisis scenario that we have already seen previously. And that’s exactly what the same investors and insiders within the cryptocurrency market universe are looking for.

Not only that, in fact, a zero-emission blockchain is important from the point of view of respect for the environment he was born in lower energy consumptionbut also in terms of costs of the latter. Savings that will pay off affordablethe cheaper the use of the blockchain itself and related activities.

The latter will be used gradually by an increasing number of users, and in this way, at the same time, the market value of the Bitgert cryptocurrency will also increase.

Cardano cryptocurrency and the Hydra protocol

Cardano can be an attractive asset in the crypto market. Let’s start from an assumption: 2021 ended in an absolutely negative waywith a drop from $ 3.10 last September to an uninspiring $ 1.31 at the end of the year.

In the same time frame, for example, another cryptocurrency like Solana has grown by more than 16%.

Still, it is Cardano who can represent the winning horse for the futurereturning to its previous level and then aiming to rise further in the long term (some analysts predict a potential rise around $ 15). The reason is given by the development and implementation of a new project, called the Hydra protocol.

It is essentially the creation of one ultra-fast blockchainable to process 1 million transactions per second (Visa processes 24 thousand per second; Solana, to stay in the field of cryptocurrencies, 65 thousand. And it is considered one of the fastest blockchains ever)!

Last November the founder of Cardano, Charles Hoskinsonhe has declared:

We will continue to add resources to Hydra, and have tried to identify some teams in order to parallel the workflow as it is such a great business opportunity. And for us it will be very important to be able to download a large part of the tranzazioni traffic that will come from all the apps that will arrive.

If all goes according to plan, Cardano’s success will already be ensured during this 2022. Naturally, not everyone agrees that there will be no obstacles.

Eg, if the Cardano blockchain actually becomes faster, safer and more efficient, it will most likely not be the cheapest. Or viceversa.

In any case, in perspective, it will be very unlikely to reach the $ 15 value imagined by some experts already during this year. However, it is beyond doubt that if the Hydra protocol is implemented relatively quickly with the features we have seen, the Cardano cryptocurrency will become one of the most interesting assets on the market.

The future prospects of the cryptocurrency market

So, development of new projects (NFT, metaverse) for Ethereum; attention to energy issues for Bitgert; and finally, creation of a further technological step for a faster and more secure blockchain by Cardano.

These are the factors that make the three cryptocurrencies seen so far probably the best options on the market as an alternative to bitcoin.

With bitcoin, and with the entire cryptocurrency sector, they share the volatility problem and a difficult beginning of 2022 due to various factors, such as the global energy crisis we have talked about (which could worsen in the event of negative news on the Russian / Ukrainian front).

However, the very direction taken by the digital world suggests that the problems are certainly complex, but linked to the short or medium term. In the long run, the concepts of a metaverse or a digital and decentralized currency will take hold more and more, and consequently the whole market is destined to grow..

The cryptocurrencies that we have described, therefore, will be among the protagonists of the sector and in all likelihood they will grow from now to the next few months.

However, we always keep in mind that the global situation, at a political, economic and social level, is not the rosiest, and therefore any investment in such a volatile field as cryptocurrency must be weighed with extreme attention.