Cryptocurrencies: after Bitcoin and Ethereum, beware of Ripple

Bitcoin’s recovery continues with a rebound that has resumed the 200-day moving average and now points to $ 50,000. Ethereum also took advantage of the moment, and as I indicated in the article a few weeks ago, the SMA 200 has never been abandoned, confirming a solid bullish signal.

Meanwhile, Coinbase has published its quarterly data on Wall Street, and the numbers have turned out to be very interesting. Estimates beaten with revenues of $ 2.23 billion and earnings per share of $ 3.45 against the expected $ 2.33.

Profit of 1.6 billion dollars in the second half, which exceeded 32 million in the same period of 2020. Tesla-Musk effect, but also PayPal and Ethereum 2.0. The corrections seen in this 2021 have helped to strengthen the relative strength of the second cryptocurrency by capitalization to the detriment of the first, and this has also been seen in the volumes traded.

ETH has in fact exceeded the volume of BTC traded on the Coinbase platform. In terms of percentage weight traded, the currency invented by Vitalik Buterin exceeded 26% of the total transacted on Coinbase while that developed by Satoshi Nakamoto stopped at 24%.

The increase in market share favorable to Ethereum was accompanied by an increase in transaction volumes of 23% compared to the first quarter. Bitcoin falls back with a 39% drop. But let’s go to technical analysis and talk about another very interesting cryptocurrency.

Ripple: technical analysis and operational strategies

The novelty is called Ripple. One of the cryptocurrencies that at the beginning seemed to promise the greatest commercial uses, especially in the financial world, experienced a difficult period with a thud from April to June that had brought its value from $ 2 to $ 0.5.

Legal issues opened by the SEC had hit the top of the company, but evidently the market is returning to appreciate what were the characteristics that were able to give Ripple a good boost in recent years when it was placed at the top of the world capitalization of cryptocurrencies.

The Ripple platform allows you to quickly and at low cost exchange money for payments and transactions in any part of the globe and several banks have started projects based on this technology. The market on the hunt for undervalued cryptocurrencies has thus rediscovered XRP in an increasingly massive way, formalizing a double minimum.

The one to breach 0.75 was just a $ 1 target appetizer. This price zone was important as it saw the bearish trendline passing through those parts which just last Friday was sharply knocked down. At this point, the doors to the maximums open for Ripple.