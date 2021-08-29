Cryptocurrencies: alarm for Binance. UK authorities, impossible to control

Binance is the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the world. Unfortunately, however, he is basically a kind of strange stateless person who does not have a real registered office.

In fact, in this way it escapes all international regulations. However, regulators in various countries are starting to get bored. The Financial Conduct Authority, an important British authority, has made a very harsh communication towards Binance. First, he recalled that it deals with complex and high-risk financial products. But above all, he defined Binance as a reality that is not in a position to be seriously supervised. The recommendation that the British authority has issued to investors is to be very careful with this platform.

Too many things that don’t add up

This is just the latest in a long series of strongly negative recommendations from various national authorities. All over the world, state financial regulators and decision makers have issued recommendations of this kind. Binance remains the largest platform in the world. But if he continues to ignore the calls of state authorities, investors will surely start to get scared. A good starting point would actually be to choose a place to set up a headquarters and undergo all the checks required by the regulations of that country.

Loading... Advertisements

Read also: Storm on DAZN and Serie A also asks for guarantees

Certainly, such situations take people away from cryptocurrencies a lot. All the perplexities that the common man has towards this peculiar one form of investment can only be exacerbated by knowing that the main exchange in the world is not actually subject to any legislation.

Read also: Pandemic, the enormous speculation of pharmaceutical causes: the price we are paying

Of course, the saga between Binance and the authorities does not end there. Too many authorities around the world are warning investors.