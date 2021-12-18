CRYPTOCURRENCIES AND INVESTMENTS: EYES ON BITCOIN, ETHEREUM AND SHIBA INU | Lecco News

The cryptocurrency sector is going through a fairly turbulent time, however 2021 is preparing to close as a particularly positive year for crypto tokens and blockchain technologies. Among the digital currencies the special remark remains Bitcoin, especially after the aTaproot update which should make cryptocurrency more efficient and versatile.

The real surprise of 2021 is though Shiba Inu, Dogecoin’s antagonist meme token, quickly risen to be the 11th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, with a market cap of nearly $ 21 billion. The next developments of this technology could give it new momentum in 2022, with the experimental project to create a specific blockchain for the development of meme tokens.

The absolute protagonist however is Ethereum, able to reduce the gap compared to Bitcoin bringing it to the minimum levels from 2018 to today. The smart contract platform is experiencing a phase of great optimism on the markets, with many investors ready to invest in ETH 2.0 considering the potential of decentralized finance, an industry with significant growth prospects according to JP Morgan.

How to invest in cryptocurrencies: expert advice

The cryptocurrency market offers risks and opportunities, an intriguing sector for many investors, especially in the retail sector. The record growth that occurred between 2020 and 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic has attracted many people, most of whom have started investing in financial markets for the first time in the last two years.

For this reason, as indicated on the portal Finaria.it in the guide it explains how to invest in cryptocurrencies, it is important first of all inquire well and understand what crypto tokens are, what risks they entail and how to invest in these assets according to your needs and skills. Today, in fact, there are thousands of cryptocurrencies and many different technologies with different applications, a situation that necessarily requires a conscious approach.

In addition to correct information, it is also necessary to choose a regulated intermediary, relying solely and exclusively on authorized companies with an excellent reputation in the sector. As for the solutions to invest, it is possible to opt for the CFD trading, with which to speculate on the fluctuations in the prices of crypto tokens, or buy and sell digital coins through a cryptocurrency exchange, using a crypto wallet to deposit access codes for the blockchain.

Likewise you need to choose the right cryptocurrencies to invest in, selecting the crypto tokens that best suit your strategy and investment objectives. Obviously, it is essential to manage the risk well, for example through aadequate diversification of the cryptocurrency wallet, or by learning to correctly use stop loss and take profit to operate with online trading in a sustainable way.

Is it worth investing in cryptocurrencies today?

It is entirely legitimate to ask whether it is still convenient to invest in cryptocurrencies in 2022, especially after the sustained growth of 2020/21, trying to understand if crypto tokens still have the strength to increase their market value. An important aspect concerns therise of cryptocurrencies in traditional finance, as theexpansion of cryptocurrency ETP offering by 21Shares, one of the leading companies in Europe in this field with 80 ETPs in virtual currencies available for the European market.

According to the company, cryptocurrencies are a technology ready to repeat what happened with the internet boom in the early nineties, with theopening a new cycle disruptive in a similar way to what happened with digital technologies. The position is shared today by many investment banks and analysts, as indicated by the growing presence of assets related to cryptocurrencies in investment portfolios, not only in the retail sector.

The positive aspects are therefore the diffusion of tokens among institutional investors, the expanding supply and demand and the greater use of blockchain technologies. At the same time, risk factors should not be overlooked, including the lack of regulation in the cryptocurrency market, the high fluctuation in the prices of crypto assets and the unpredictability of these instruments.

The best solution therefore remains a prudent approach and careful attention to risk management, to invest in cryptocurrencies in a cautious manner by carefully analyzing what percentage of the portfolio to allocate to digital currencies. Furthermore, it is essential to diversify investments, considering all the options available today, from online trading to the purchase of cryptocurrencies, from ETPs to thematic portfolios, to minimize risk and protect capital effectively.