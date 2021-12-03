Cryptocurrencies and investments: eyes on Cardano, Ethereum and Ripple

Investing in a cryptocurrency means investing real money in digital currency that uses blockchain technology; using decentralized systems the cryptocurrency aims to validate online transactions.

But not all cryptocurrencies are based on specific projects and not all are related to blockchain technology; in recent years hundreds of different ones have sprung up and many of them are memes with no real projects to support them. However, all cryptocurrencies have the same characteristics of being independent and not regulated by a central authority.

From the birth of the first cryptocurrency, the very famous Bitcoin, created in 2008, until today, they have been created up to about 14,000 different digital currencies, with a capitalization that exceeds $ 2,630,000,000,000: 62% of the total value is divided between Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Investing in the main cryptocurrencies of the moment: Cardano, Ethereum and Ripple

It is not easy to move among the thousands of cryptocurrencies currently on the market, and for this reason it is necessary to study and be constantly informed. In fact, to know everything about the world of crypto, you can follow the Facebook page of Cryptocurrency.it, where to find updated information, videos, targeted insights.

Cardano, the cryptocurrency that is expanding its blocks

Cardano is a digital currency that comes from a project aimed at creating a blockchain platform, with the aim of managing smart contracts. A real revolution linked to Cardano has recently been underway. The foundation that deals with the management and development of Cardano (IOHK) is expanding the available space from 8k to 72k, so as to be able to validate a greater number of transactions and avoid congestion; in addition, an increase in the memory units for each individual transaction is also envisaged. These are changes that could make the Cardano project more solid and ready to face future challenges even better.

Ethereum, the cryptocurrency with a capitalization of 45 billion dollars

Ethereum is one of the best known and most famous cryptocurrencies (second only to Bitcoin) which is based on the project of creating a digital platform that aims to build and offer a series of decentralized applications. Its value has grown steadily over the years and has more than tripled in the last year alone; this constant growth is due to the fact that behind the cryptocurrency there is a real project, which is based on a technology that is increasingly exploited by applications related to Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT). NFTs are a rapidly growing market, therefore it can be easily predicted that the value of Ethereum will grow in the short to medium term.

Ripple has started growing again

The Ripple cryptocurrency is based on a project linked to the creation of a network to exchange currencies. Its goal has always been to make up for any liquidity shortages of Bitcoin, but aiming for a reduction in commissions. Ripple has had huge growth slowed over the years in 2020 following the global collapse of financial markets. During the current year it suffered a further steep decline due to the lawsuit filed by the SEC, which alleged that its executives had previously sold the cryptocurrency for $ 1.3 billion by making an unauthorized and unregistered offer of securities. In the last period, however, the value of the coin has started to grow again, thus giving basis to the rumors that foresee growth, supported by the strong and concrete project that underlies Ripple.