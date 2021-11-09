Cryptocurrencies and investments: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, all virtual currencies to monitor

The Bitcoin continues the inexorable march towards i absolute maximums of price recorded in the first half of the year and drags the whole with it cryptocurrency sector.

By now, there is very little missing from a possible break in the important psychological threshold created over the months, however the hype of investors – above all institutional – is catalyzed at the moment by another no less important event: it is the debut of the Bitcoin ETFs, approved by Secuirities and Exchange Commission US, which will invest in securitisations of futures on the BTC listed on CME; a full-fledged investiture by the Supervisory Authority as the first fully regulated financial instrument in the crypto field – many analysts even believe that the recent rally is entirely attributable to what has been reported.

The virtual currencies with which to operate are currently numerous. To understand which cryptocurrencies to invest in today it may be useful to read the guide made available by Criptovaluta.it, a reference portal that offers insights and content relating to the world of crypto tokens.

Bitcoin ETF: perspectives on the future of the token

The listing of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy, this is the name of the fresh newcomer, will naturally have extremely important implications for the future of the token and, consequently, for the future of the whole movement.

In fact the traditional finance, never too accommodating towards this ecosystem born and grown on over the counter circuits, from this moment on, it will no longer be able to ignore the affection of retail investors for these specific underlying assets, nor the relevance that they can hold within a portfolio diversification, even more so in a context, such as the current one, characterized by a thousand unknowns and fixed returns close to zero.

News on the latest generation Ethereum platform

Ethereum -Among the Big Caps- since this technological niche began to attract the interest not only of specialized investors, it can be considered, without fear of being proven wrong, the direct rival of Bitcoin. In the last period thedigital asset not only did it perform well on the reference market but even, in some situations, it was superior as far as concerns are concerned volumes traded and increase of one’s own dominance in the same amount of time.

Furthermore, there are good expectations on the future of the token, especially in reference to the merger of the current one Ethereum platform And Beacon Chain: a synergy that will bring many benefits to the project both in terms of efficiency- speed of execution of transactions– both in terms of safety –process stability despite the stated goal of scaling technology as much as possible.

Cardano and Chainlink: emerging crypto of the moment

Even among the lesser-known names it is still possible to find ideas of great interest: this is the case, for example, of Cardano, the new generation cryptocurrency among the first to use the protocol validation method proof of stake. And, with good reason, it is defined the eco sustainable virtual currency, as it does not require electricity supply for its use; consequently also the environmental impact – release of carbon dioxide – is decidedly contained.

Another noteworthy project is the technology of Chainlink, which sets itself the very concrete objective in the future of connecting the world of blockchain with the real one, to make the two entities intercommunicating in the formalization phase of some processes – for example theexecution of smart contracts-.

In order to take advantage of the opportunities provided by such cryptopending new instruments, investors have various operating channels available. In particular, to benefit from short-term token price fluctuations, i can be traded Contracts for Difference on cryptocurrency: particular derivatives that replicate the price of an underlying; moreover, you can buy the digital asset directly on exchange and store it in a e-wallet.

At the moment this modalities of access to the market is very much appreciated by crypto holders as it often accompanies the staking: a mechanism that rewards the holding of virtual currency for quite long time horizons.