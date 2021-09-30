Cryptocurrencies and investments: from Dogecoin to Bitcoin, all the opportunities to monitor

For some years now the cryptocurrencies they have become a must for millions of investors around the world. The digital currency in fact has a volatility level not even remotely comparable to that of the vast majority of financial instruments. The reason why Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum, Dogecoin and associates have a rollercoaster trend on the market (exponential growth, alternating with equally sudden collapses) is structural: the price in fact, cryptocurrencies do not depend in any way on external bodies or rules.

On the contrary, it is established solely by theirs Creator and ends up depending above all on the dear old woman law of supply and demand. In other words, the more traders are interested in a crypto, the more its value continues to rise unchecked; similarly, if attention wanes, the price of the asset can literally plummet. That said, in this historical moment cryptocurrencies are a kind of financial certainty: there are indeed many digital currencies that are recording positive performances continuously and which, consequently, are attracting the interest of investors.

Eyes on Dogecoin

Dogecoin is without a doubt one of the “young” digital currencies most interesting of all the financial landscape. An instrument born almost as a joke, which it is not by chance that he decided to bind himself to a famous protagonist of meme Americans: “DogeIn fact it is the name given to a dog that has become the protagonist of thousands of satirical cartoons. Dogecoin is one cryptocurrency pure: a coin protected by cryptography, which can only be purchased with a specific access key. To understand how to buy dogecoin, you can read the guide on the portal tradingtop.it, which clearly explains the steps to follow to purchase this crypto token.

The main feature of DOGE is its ease of use, but its great success, in all probability, is also due to the importance of some of its own endorser. One for all Elon Musk: the brilliant South African entrepreneur has in fact spent several times in favor of this crypto.

Bitcoin remains the protagonist

Despite the number of cryptocurrencies present in the markets continues to grow and despite the level of services and offers becoming higher and higher, Bitcoin remains an absolute protagonist of online trading. Bitcoin was the first digital currency to go on the stock exchange, thanks to an anonymous inventor: it was the 2009 and the first traders who decided to bet on BTC found themselves a real one fortune inside the wallet. In just over ten years of history, Bitcoin has also experienced moments of crisis, but, starting from 2019, its performance is back to being very solid. In this sense, it will be enough to remember that the virtuous path of Bitcoin led to a truly frightening capitalization: 3.1 billion on the Tether, with a lot of achieving perfect parity with the US dollar.

The forecasts for the future of this cryptocurrency are equally rosy and if anything the trader’s problem is the very high purchase price of every single Bitcoin. However, it should be noted that there are several investment opportunity which do not include direct sales, such as i Contracts For Difference: contracts that have the same value as the asset on which they are signed and which therefore allow the investor to earn with market fluctuations. Furthermore, in the future, the acquisition of BTC will be even simpler: in the United States, for example, it is possible to buy bitcoins with paypal, freeing the user from the need to register on a platform but always guaranteeing high security standards. We are therefore talking about an option that facilitates the activity of traders and that, soon, it should also become accessible in Europe and Italy (we are talking about 2022).

