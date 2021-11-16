Cryptocurrencies and investments: not only Bitcoin, also pay attention to Dogecoin and Polkadot

The investment sector has been experiencing a real revolution for some years and this is due in particular to the diffusion and progressive adoption of new assets.





Among these, the cryptocurrencies, digital currencies that can be exchanged with fiat currencies and that can be exploited to try to increase the starting capital following the fluctuations of the market.

Cryptocurrencies are undoubtedly assets with great potential and the success stories of investors who have bet on the right currencies and who have managed to obtain high ROIs demonstrate this. However, it is not enough to introduce coins with high potential in the portfolio to ensure a profit, also because potentially high profits are associated with investment risks not to be taken lightly.

To operate with awareness on the currency markets it is important to read the latest news on cryptocurrencies, so as to stay informed about the news of the sector. To do this, you can consult the Facebook page of Cryptocurrency.it, which offers constantly updated content and insights relating to the performance of these assets and more. Information is the real weapon secret of investors with the best returns: only by knowing the market in depth and being informed about trend of the crypto world you will be able to understand how to move in this complex sector.

The best cryptocurrencies of the moment: which ones to invest in?

By studying the crypto sector you can get some interesting information on best cryptocurrencies of the moment. To hold the leadership of the sector is still the Bitcoin, which continues to be the virtual currency with the highest market capitalization and the greatest infrastructure development. Bitcoin is considered the cryptocurrency par excellence, even if different altcoins they are making their way and emerging in this crowded industry.

If until a few years ago most of the traders was limited to inserting Bitcoin in the portfolio for investments in cryptocurrencies, nowadays most investors in this sector prefer invest in multiple cryptocurrencies. As explained by the experts of cryptocurrency.it, There are many emerging currencies which have already revealed some of their potential, but which could grow further and guarantee profits for investors. Introduce in the portfolio of altcoins next to Bitcoin it could therefore represent a valid one differentiation strategy and it could give the opportunity to simultaneously exploit growth more assets.

Among the coins to keep an eye on is included Polkadot, a cryptocurrency that has seen significant growth in the last year. According to the analysts forecasts of the market, in the next few years there should be a further one price growth of the DOT coin: it is from this analysis that the advice to introduce this currency in the portfolio derives. However, there are also the negative opinions of some analysts, according to which the market price of Polkadot could remain stable or could even face a reduction.

Another virtual currency that investments have focused on in the last year is Dogecoin. The popularity of this coin has grown thanks to some tweets from Elon Musk and with it the price of the currency has also increased. By many analysts this cryptocurrency is considered a asset purely speculative, a judgment that derives from excessive price fluctuations in relation to Musk’s statements. The advice therefore is to pay close attention to investments with Dogecoin, without having to completely eliminate this currency from your trading strategy with cryptocurrencies. The Dogecoin coin should represent only a small percentage of the total cryptocurrency in the portfolio, so as not to be excessively exposed to the price fluctuations of this asset. Before investing, it is useful to find out about the latest news in the sector and to study in particular the statements of Musk and other influential people.



