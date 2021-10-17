Cryptocurrencies and taxation, let’s try to clarify

In 2016 it is estimated that the owners of cryptocurrencies were about 5 million. In 2020 the numbers have increased exponentially: they are about 100 million users who own or use cryptocurrencies. And these are numbers that come only from the major trading platforms in the world, without taking into account the DeFi that has been depopulating in recent months.

Consequently, thanks to the rise of Bitcoin, the most famous of cryptocurrencies, states around the world are currently seeking legislative and fiscal solutions that they can regulate the phenomenon, especially as regards the financial use of cryptocurrencies, that is, their buying and selling in order to resell them at a higher price and obtain a capital gain.

In Italy There is still no specific financial and fiscal regulation of cryptocurrencies, but that does not mean that there are no rules. Indeed, in the light of the responses to the questions of the Revenue Agency and some rulings on the matter, it is now clear that cryptocurrencies must be included in the tax return. So, although technically the answers to the questions and the sentences are not binding towards the generality of taxpayers, the same are still “recommendations” with a strong guiding value.

As of 2016, the case study of the Revenue Agency was Bitcoin, which better than others lends itself to an assimilation to a foreign currency, although they have been raised multiple objections in this regard (cryptocurrencies are not legal tender, i wallet they are not current accounts, etc.). Without going into the technological details, it is enough to point out that they exist cryptoasset of a very different nature, first of all having to distinguish between the non-fungible ones (NFT) and the fungible ones (most of the cryptocurrencies that can be exchanged on the markets). Between token fungible, then, some (such as Bitcoin, Ether or Monero, technically “coin”) can actually act as a “currency” and therefore as a means of exchange for the purchase of goods and services. Others are comparable to real ones financial instruments, such as shares or bonds, while others (think Juventus fan tokens or Crypto.com CRO tokens) attribute mere rights to use a service.

As is evident, not all cryptocurrencies can (even in theory) be assimilated to foreign currencies. However, this belief is still widespread today, with the result that, at least as regards the fungible cryptocurrencies (with the exception, therefore, of the NFTs on whose taxation the Revenue Agency has not yet expressed itself), the Italian taxpayer will be required to include them in his tax return and, in some cases, to pay the related taxes.

With the exception of miner, of professional traders and companies that hold cryptocurrencies, for which a different taxation regime is in force, the taxpayer natural person resident in Italy, every year, must:

to) declare, always and in any case, in the RW part, the equivalent value in euro of all the cryptocurrencies held on 1st January and 31st December, using the relative exchange rates. This declaration does not entail the payment of taxes, but failure to declare it may result in the payment of penalties;

b) for spot transfers only (i.e. where the exchange is immediate), to verify if, adding the balance of all cryptocurrency wallets and all current accounts in fiat currency (dollars, yen, etc.), the equivalent value in euro is higher than the limit of 51,645.69 for at least seven consecutive business days in the calendar year, according to January 1st exchange rates. As a precaution, some accountants conveniently include holidays in the calculation of this threshold, since the cryptocurrency market never closes;

c) in the event that the threshold referred to in point b) has been exceeded even only once during the year (and regardless of the threshold being exceeded in forward sales, in which the exchange is deferred over time), make the calculation of capital gains and losses realized from the sale of cryptocurrencies, according to the LIFO calculation method. In the event of a capital gain, the taxpayer will have to pay the 26% of this capital gain; in the event of a capital loss, the taxpayer can deduct it in the current year and in the following four years. Attention, by taxable transfer we also mean the payment of goods or services (fuel purchase with Bitcoin) and the exchange of cryptocurrency with another cryptocurrency (Bitcoin / Ether), not only the conversion of cryptocurrency into euros.

There are numerous problems associated with the requirements requested above by the Revenue Agency (exchange rates not available, transactions that are difficult to recover, complex calculations, taxation of staking and of yield farming, etc.), but it is good to clarify that, in the event of a possible assessment by the Revenue Agency, the burden of proof of having correctly declared and paid the taxes on cryptocurrencies is borne by the taxpayer.

This is no joke, in short, also in light of the heavy administrative penalties (which can reach 240% of the tax that would have been due, in addition to the payment of the capital gain realized) and penalties (for example, in case of omitted declaration, there is a risk of up to 5 years of imprisonment in the case of tax evaded exceeding € 50,000.00). Nor can one hope for complete anonymity (many exchange already carry out the KYC and will almost certainly be obliged to communicate user data to the Guardia di Finanza, as communicated by the Mef) or in the possibility of downloading the capital gains made in countries with facilitated taxation, such as Portugal or Malta, since they are collaborative countries with Italy.