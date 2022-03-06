Cryptocurrencies and the first war with global impact: more doubts or an alternative in the midst of uncertainty

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the first large-scale war in which warring sides use cryptocurrencies as a digital medium of exchange (Reuters)

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the first large-scale war in which the warring sides use cryptocurrencies as a digital medium of exchange. In this framework, crypto assets proved like never before to be a key alternative to protect wealth in a global danger scenario. AND After crashing at the start of the Russian invasion, cryptocurrencies then enjoyed a strong reboundalthough they maintained high volatility (ups and downs).

What will be the impact on crypto assets in this context and which could be the ones with the highest growth for the coming months, as forecast by different experts this Friday in dialogue with Infobae.

In the week, in the midst of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies on the aggressor, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) -for example- he fired again and it was very comfortably above USD 40,000. The jump in demand was due in part to Russians fled the ruble after economic sanctions and a ban on buying foreign currency caused a 30% drop in the value of the Russian currency and sparked a bank run among citizens fearful of losing their savings.

Faced with this scenario, cryptocurrencies proved to be an effective vehicle for transferring funds. “The Ukrainian government can fund resources that people send to it to support them through crypto. It also allows Russian banks, entrepreneurs or individuals to make transfers outside the traditional Swift system that are largely suspended. That is, from a technological point of view solves the problems of being able to transfer wealth or through means not regulated by governments or international organizations“, said Manuel Calderon, Professor of Cryptocurrencies of the Master in Finance of the Torcuato Di Tella University.

This week the price of Bitcoin (BTC) shot up again, although it maintained high volatility (CryptoNoticias)

Regarding the price of cryptocurrencies, there are different points to consider. On the negative side, this year there are many risk factors : began associated with US inflation, with rate hikes. “Investments came out of the riskiest positions globally and that generated a lot of volatility, a lot of price drops in the crypto market. then joined warwhat was initially an additional uncertainty factor, and that also generated an increase in risk; a fall of the crypto, the same of other assets, stocks, indices”, among others, added the academic.

However, on the other hand, crypto later proved to be useful for transferring wealth. “This can cause a positive impact -highlighted the specialist-, because Despite the wars, the problems between countries to carry out transactions and transfers, cryptocurrencies proved to be an effective alternative to save.”

Ariel Scaliterdirector of crypto economy at Ucema, estimated that To the extent that there are more problems in the world -such as the war in Russia and Ukraine- there will be a greater incentive to have a currency that does not depend on a particular State or is censored. “This is true both for the Russians, who see their currency decline, and for non-Russians who see how governments, due to a political decision, could intervene in their accounts in the event that they are involved in a conflict,” he stressed.

And in that sense, he explained that governments have problems in wars and, given this scenario, “What Bitcoin or some cryptocurrencies do is create a system where the currency and the State are not the same”. According to his perspective, situations like the current ones ratify the need for a monetary system that is not objectionable by governments.

With which, the impact could be a growth in the cryptocurrency market and possibly the valuation of some value storage assets such as BTC, reflected the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Agrotoken.

“Possibly there is a hierarchy of crypto assets at different levels of both legitimacy and value,” Florencia Benson told Infobae

For Florence Bensonanalyst and consultant specialized in crypto, in principle “in the short term there will be a reconfiguration between the relations between the nation state and cryptocurrencies”, where the distinction between what is legal and what is illegal will cease to be so clear.

According to his projections, there may be a hierarchy of crypto assets at different levels of both legitimacy and value. a year from now,it is tending towards a stabilization of the system. But I think that this conflict will impact in such a way that those links between the nation state and the crypto are ordered. AND within the crypto universe, the offer is going to be ordered, prioritized and refined a bit”, he predicted.

Asked if he believes that the war will cause cryptocurrencies to increase or decrease in value in the coming months and in the face of 2023, Benson slipped: “I think that will generate more FOMO (acronym for ‘Fear Of Missing Out’) and also more mistrust. That is, these tendencies are going to cancel each other out in a certain sense. Some are going to go up and others are going to go down, naturally.”

For his part, Calderón was without doubt regarding the imminent growth of crypto assets: “I am convinced that the industry and the cryptocurrency market will continue to grow very fast.” In this axis, he remarked that crypto is already showing itself as a very interesting alternative in situations of conflict and danger at a global level to protect wealth, to save. And that generates more value for crypto. It is that, in this way, there is no longer the uncertainty that a bank is going to be controlled, because it is impossible for a government to control the transactional system of cryptocurrencies.

The stars”

According to the teacher, the cryptocurrencies that will grow the most in the coming months will be Ethereum (ETH), Luna and Fantom; while for the CTO of Agrotoken they will be the Bitcoin and others linked to blockchain platforms such as ETH, Polkadot and Algorand.

In Benson’s view, Bitcoin will be cemented as a global store of value and perhaps a replacement for the post-Bretton Woods global pattern. “Ethereum is already consolidated in second place and then you have interesting challenger projects like Solana Polkadot Terra Fantom, but none of this will be affected by the geopolitical conflict. Any advantage or disadvantage is going to be temporary”, he closed.

How the prices of the main cryptocurrencies closed at the close of the markets last Friday:

– Bitcoin. USD 41,600.137, down 0.97 percent.

– ethereum: USD 2,744.564, lost 0.76 percent.

– TetherUs: USD 1, no change.

– BNB. USD 396.648, up 0.13 percent.

– litecoin: USD 107,312, fell 1.99 percent.

– Dogecoin: USD 0.127, decreased 0.78 percent.

