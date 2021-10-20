Cryptocurrencies are back on track. Bitcoin at its highest since early May

(Teleborsa) – The price of Bitcoin – and that of many other cryptocurrencies – is up today, continuing a rally started in late September and returning to levels not seen since the beginning of May. The most popular of the cryptocurrencies is gaining 4% in the past 24 hours and 20% in the past seven days, according to data from CoinMarketCap, trading at $ 53,330 (it hit a daily high of $ 53,517). L’Ethereum is up by 1.3% to 3,578 dollars, Cardano loses 1.7 to 2.20 dollars e Binance it is flat at $ 417.

There isn’t a single reason that caused the rally, although some analysts point to a slew of news and comments that have improved sentiment across crypto assets over the past few weeks. On the one hand, expectations are growing that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will approve a Bitcoin-based exchange-traded fund (ETF), on the other hand, there were the recent comments from the top management of the Federal Reserve and the SEC itself on the fact that they have no intention of banning Bitcoins.

Loading... Advertisements

Bitcoin shows a increase of 31% in the last month and 98% from the beginning of the year. However, several analysts urge those thinking of buying the cryptocurrency at these levels to be cautious. The latest rally “follows an overcoming of resistance since early September, which has targeted an all-time high, so we would consider any resulting consolidation temporary,” Katie Stockton, Managing Partner of Fairlead Strategies told CNBC. to increase exposure, the implications would be to wait a couple of weeks. ”