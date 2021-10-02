News

‘cryptocurrencies are here to stay’ By CoinTelegraph

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements


© Reuters. Bitcoin bullish billionaire investor: ‘cryptocurrencies are here to stay’

Orlando Bravo, co-founder and managing partner of investment firm Thoma Bravo, expressed his steadfast support for the cryptocurrency market on Wednesday in an interview at CNBC’s Delivering Alpha 2021 conference, revealing that he is “very bullish” on his. personal investment in (BTC).

The billionaire investor owns one of the largest investment firms in the world, with $ 83 billion in assets under management (AUM) as of June 30, 2021. Asked about the potential of digital assets, Bravo spoke positively about the growth of the sector:

“How can you not love crypto? Crypto is a fantastic, frictionless, decentralized system, and young people want their own financial system. So, I’m here to stay. “

Thoma Bravo participated in FTX’s $ 900 million Series B funding round, the largest in the history of cryptocurrency exchanges, alongside 60 venture capital and crypto companies, including Sequoia Capital, Coinbase (NASDAQ 🙂 Ventures, VanEck and the Paul Tudor Jones family office. The funding raised FTX’s valuation to a whopping $ 18 billion, making the exchange a decacorn.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Loading...
Advertisements

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

900
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
796
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
792
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
762
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
699
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
695
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
690
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
685
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
679
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top