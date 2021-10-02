‘cryptocurrencies are here to stay’ By CoinTelegraph



Orlando Bravo, co-founder and managing partner of investment firm Thoma Bravo, expressed his steadfast support for the cryptocurrency market on Wednesday in an interview at CNBC’s Delivering Alpha 2021 conference, revealing that he is “very bullish” on his. personal investment in (BTC).

The billionaire investor owns one of the largest investment firms in the world, with $ 83 billion in assets under management (AUM) as of June 30, 2021. Asked about the potential of digital assets, Bravo spoke positively about the growth of the sector:

“How can you not love crypto? Crypto is a fantastic, frictionless, decentralized system, and young people want their own financial system. So, I’m here to stay. “

Thoma Bravo participated in FTX’s $ 900 million Series B funding round, the largest in the history of cryptocurrency exchanges, alongside 60 venture capital and crypto companies, including Sequoia Capital, Coinbase (NASDAQ 🙂 Ventures, VanEck and the Paul Tudor Jones family office. The funding raised FTX’s valuation to a whopping $ 18 billion, making the exchange a decacorn.

