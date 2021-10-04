News

‘cryptocurrencies are here to stay’

Orlando Bravo, co-founder and managing partner of investment firm Thoma Bravo, gave his opinion on Wednesday steadfast support for the cryptocurrency market in an interview during CNBC’s Delivering Alpha 2021 conference, revealing that he was “very bullish”On his personal investment in Bitcoin (BTC).

The billionaire investor owns one of the largest investment firms in the world, with $ 83 billion in assets under management (AUM) as of June 30, 2021. Asked about the potential of digital assets, Bravo spoke positively about the growth of the sector:

“How can you not love crypto? Crypto is a fantastic, frictionless, decentralized system, and young people want their own financial system. So, I’m here to stay. “

Thoma Bravo participated in FTX’s $ 900 million Series B funding round, the largest in the history of cryptocurrency exchanges, along with 60 venture capital and crypto firms, including Sequoia Capital, Coinbase Ventures, VanEck and the family office by Paul Tudor Jones. The funding raised FTX’s valuation to a whopping $ 18 billion, making the exchange a decacorn.

“Are cryptocurrencies here to stay? ‘Absolutely,’ says Orlando Bravo. ‘How can you not love crypto? What’s more, the underlying blockchain technology can be very powerful ‘. “

In the interview, Bravo argued for blockchain, the underlying technology of crypto, stating that it could improve the current system:

“The underlying blockchain technology, no matter what protocol or system you’re building on, can be very powerful and sometimes offers better use cases than data-driven software.”

A similar sentiment comes from Elon Musk, who spoke to CNBC’s microphones at Thursday’s Code Conference event in California. Musk said he was in favor of adopting cryptocurrencies, however, warning about government intervention: “I don’t think it is possible to destroy cryptocurrencies, but it is possible for governments to slow down their growth.

When asked about the measures to be applied to regulate the ecosystem, Musk responded with a laissez-faire tone, commenting “I would say, ‘do nothing’.



Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView reveal that Bitcoin is experiencing low morale among investors following the 19th crypto ban in China in addition to the sharp $ 53,000 corrections a few weeks ago.

