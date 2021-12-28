Cryptocurrencies are now sprouting under the Christmas tree

Among the gifts for this Christmas are also the cryptocurrencies. According to a survey by MagnifyMoney relaunched by CNBC, 65% of Americans would be happy to find under the Bitcoin tree. In Italy it is estimated that one in 4 Italians keeps the coin of the elusive Satoshi Nakamoto in their wallet, faceless founder of the world’s most famous cryptocurrency. Bankitalia and Consob, however, advise against the use of electronic currencies, because they do not offer guarantees (they have no central banks behind them) and there is a risk of losing the entire capital in an instant (due to strong fluctuations but also due to the absence of rules capable of protecting small savers).

There are several trading platforms specialized in cryptocurrency which have opened up the possibility of donating virtual uniforms for the holidays. Today, however, there are not only Bitcoins on display. From altcoins to stablecoins, to meme-coins, according to CoinMarketCap, the bit currencies in circulation are more than 15,000, with a market capitalization of 2,000 billion euros.

Bitcoin

A protagonist in the last ten years of the cryptocurrency boom, Bitcoin today is worth more than 40 thousand euros and has a market capitalization of 800 billion euros. In El Salvador from this year Bitcoin is a legal tender currency. And for Jack Dorsey, who recently stepped down from Twitter, the cryptocurrency could one day replace the US dollar. He said this in recent days on the social network he co-founded, in response to a tweet from rapper Cardi B. on the future of cryptocurrencies. Compared to a year ago, Bitcoin is worth 118% more. Not even the recent one ban of China, which has banned all cryptocurrencies, seems to have scratched it too much.

Ethereum

One step below is the Ethereum. Even in this case, the market capitalization is no joke, we are talking about 400 billion dollars. At the moment an Ethereum costs more than 3 thousand euros. Ethereum was born in 2013: the idea is by Vitalik Buterin, a developer of Russian origin who grew up in Canada. Like Bitcoin, the coin is generated via a blockchain (a chain with data blocks instead of metal rings that are added gradually). However, the system used by Ethereum also allows the creation and dissemination of smart contracts, smart contracts similar to traditional ones but which cannot be modified or canceled.

Solana and the others

Solana aims to dethrone Ethereum and Bitcoin. At the moment, however, it is worth less than 200 euros. On the other hand, this cryptocurrency, which was listed in 2020 and immediately received a good acceptance from users, is based on a blockchain network developed on a protocol that it allows to process more than 50.000 operations per minute, with an average of 1,000 transactions per second, numbers that make it the most efficient and fastest among networks. The Dogecoin, the parody currency of programmers, still hopes for it Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus, born from a meme that became famous in 2013 starring a Shiba dog. It is currently only worth 15 cents, but Elon Musk has just announced that his Tesla will accept the digital uniform to make some purchases. The Tether instead it is a stablecoin, that is, it is not subject to strong fluctuations because it is anchored to real assets, in its case the US dollar. It is worth around 90 euro cents, it does not have the same appeal as Bitcoin, but on the other hand in Myanmar it has just been promoted to legal tender currency.