Cryptocurrencies: attention remains high on Ethereum, Dogecoin

The cryptocurrency sector continues to be the hottest market segment currently and, consequently, with more appeal for savers.

Despite the low volumes typical of the summer period, unlike other asset classes, it managed to give various operational ideas: investors, in fact, witnessed the strong bullish pull started from congestion, in which the prices of most of the tokens had settled after the historical highs of the second quarter, and subsequently to a new corrective phase.

The liveliness of the sector, and in particular of some cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Dogecoin and Ripple, is to be found, among other things, in the extreme flexibility of the asset: in fact these digital currencies they can offer both a good element of diversification in static portfolio allocations both represent the ideal underlying on which online traders can speculate, thanks to the extreme volatility that characterizes them.

Cryptocurrencies: strategies compared

The most interesting aspect of these two operational approaches is that each of them can be implemented in the most suitable way, depending on the context in which you are moving.

And if the savers, they adopt buy and hold investment strategies, may find it more comfortable to use an exchange to buy cryptocurrencies, traders can use i CFDs on virtual currencies to identify operational insights on both upward and downward trends.

Through these derivatives offered by online brokers, in fact, you have the short selling, a mechanism to extract value from depreciation of a financial instrument.

The reasons for Ethereum’s success

Ethereum is going through a rather favorable period: it is recent news that the volumes traded on the most important exchanges have been higher than those of the most well-known Bitcoin, without forgetting that the dominance of the token has also had an important increase.

It is clear that the factors triggering this trend do not belong only to the technical sphere, but they are especially of a fundamental nature.

There are two important factors that act on the limitation of the supply flow: on the one hand there is the staking mechanism, which by rewarding the holding of the underlying in the portfolio for a long period of time, prevents paper from reaching the market; on the other hand the implementation of the mastering of the token -Hard Fork- in fact, it drastically lowers the availability of the asset, with the aim of making it more valuable.

Dogecoin: a cryptocurrency to speculate

Another cryptocurrency that arouses a lot of interest among investors is Dogecoin. The digital asset, even if it does not have a connected project, has in any case been able to gather around it over time a large fan base that has allowed the token to snatch, in the course of 2021, several records of capitalization increase.

Also in the circle of supporters it is possible to include several prominent characters, one above all Elon Musk. In this regard, many will remember the articles of the crypto Dogecoin on Ansa, in which the CEO of Tesla extolled the potential of the digital currency, after having ditched its listing with a tweet just a few days earlier.

Future prospects on Ripple

Among the digital assets, Ripple it is the one most appreciated by the world of traditional finance. The Banking sector, in fact, monitors the evolution of the situation regarding the new agreements that the developers of Ripple Labs intend to sign with the most innovative companies in the international payments sector.

These collaborations, specifically, should guarantee an increase in the speed of processes and, even in the face of a high scalability of the same, a maintenance of the very low commission profile.

If you keep in mind that Ripple is already about to override Visa in financial transactions, it is easy to understand how much appeal it has. the token for the future prospects of the project; in fact, today the only element slowing down investors’ ambitions is the outcome of the dispute with the SEC.