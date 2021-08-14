Cryptocurrencies back 2,000 billion thanks to Bitcoin, Ripple and Dogecoin!

The cryptocurrency market back to top i 2,000 billion of capitalization, one figure symbol which had already been reached in the course of 2021, before the huge market correction which more than halved its value.

An important signal from the crypto market, not only thanks to Bitcoin, but to many other coins and token which returned to absolutely unimaginable price levels only a few weeks ago, when the bearish sentiment dominated theoutlook.

It is back above 2,000 billion – the big ones are pulling

A market in which we can invest with eToro (here for a free and unlimited demo account), an intermediary that allows us to invest in 29+ crypto, even with exclusive services such as the CopyTrading – to copy i top trader or spy on their movements and purchases – ei CopyPortfolios, which allow us to invest in crypto baskets, ideal for those who prefer a diversified investment. We can open the real account with just 50 dollars.

The best of the week are among the big ones

If we were to talk in order of percentages, we would have to deal with cryptocurrencies like IoTeX, which grew by over 300%, or even the great performance of Axies and his collectible monsters. However, to allow the market to return to such important levels we find mainly the big ones in the sector, which are able to move much larger amounts of money.

Make 10% in a week for Bitcoin it means moving around 90 billion dollars. Even if these will not be the highest percentages of an absolutely extraordinary week for the entire sector, this is where we must look when we want to understand how the sector has managed to return to around 2,000 billion. An extraordinary week with BTC that surpassed even the $ 47,000, threshold that really seemed impossible to reach just last week.

Loading... Advertisements

Also Ripple comes from a very important week. Earn money in just 7 days beyond the 40% and it is reported above altitude $ 1. Accomplices good news coming from the outside, but also the desire to return to the market after a 2021 dominated by reports coming from the court. Can much more be done? Probably yes and this week is the proof.

Another immortal project. Many had given up on it when it lost the support at $ 0.20. Dogecoin, however, is reborn and today is aiming for $ 0.30, after an incredible week too. A sign that i meme coin they still have their say and they are not yet go out of fashion.

The weekend is coming: even in case of correction …

Weekends are for shorting traders love to repeat, even though the cryptocurrency world, at least in recent weeks, has tried to challenge this old adage. We will see how the markets behave in a day, today, which could be the definitive consecration and return of the bull run for the sector, or a good time to collect some profits accrued during the week.

However the weekend, what is certain is that we have returned to a mood on the market which is unlikely to be reversed. A sentiment positive that very few expected it to arrive during August, a month traditionally dead for the markets.

Without excluding the hypothesis that i bulls also dominate the weekend, opening up to a week that comes even more bullish. In any case, for those who look at the medium and long term, there will perhaps be little of interest – because all cryptocurrency predictions they continue to be positive.