Cryptocurrencies: “bad things will happen” if stablecoins are not regulated quickly

A Rhigh ranking epublican has warned about the growing stablecoin industrywarning that “bad things are going to happen” to investors’ money if it isn’t regulated soon.

Pat Toomey, the top Republican on the Senate banking committee, said he thought the Congress should draft new rules for the $180 billion stablecoin marketwhich are some of the cryptocurrencies most popular in the world.

But he opposed some of the stricter measures promoted by Democrats, who believe the stablecoins are now worth so much money that their operators should be regulated like banks.

Toomey told the Financial Times in an interview: “Could a lot of consumers get hurt? Of course. Would that be a bad thing? Yes, it would be bad for those consumers. It would also probably be a big setback for the industry.”

“For both reasons, I would like to establish a sensible framework before something bad happens. And let’s be honest, at some point bad things are going to happenafter all, this is still a relatively new technology“.

The stablecoins are different from others cryptocurrencies like bitcoin or ethereum as are backed by real currencywhich offers investors the possibility of owningdigital assets with the promise of greater price stability.

The financial regulators are concerned about how fast these cryptocurrencies are growingby the number of them circulating and by the lack of clarity of the assets that support them.

Tetherthe most popular coin, has past a market capitalization of $4 billion in early 2020 to $83 billion at the moment , according to CoinMarketCap. Regulators have previously fined the company tens of millions for making false claims about your reservations. It currently says that it has enough reserves to match 100% of the coins it has issued. .

The Biden administration wants limit the market so that only nationally regulated financial institutions can issue stablecoins a norm that would exclude both Tether like USD Cointhe two largest emitters.

Toomey’s bill, however, would also allow other organizations to offer the cryptos Yes they make their reservations public monthly and undergo a audit every three months.

“The idea that the only permitted issuers are insured depository institutions is too restrictive,” Toomey said. “There is no logical reason in the world why you have to be an insured depository institution to do this.”

The measure to regulate stablecoins is part of a broader push by Democrats and Republicans to set standards for the entire cryptocurrency industry. But Republicans are resisting some of the toughest proposals from leading Democrats, such as Gary Gensler, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEQfor its acronym in English), which has argued that many cryptocurrencies should be regulated in the same way as securities.

Toomey lunged at Genslersaying, “He’s trying to use the enormous power he has to basically force an industry to do what he wants. This is not a way to handle a new technology at all.”

He also criticized the Democrats for trying to use the Federal Reserve to speed up the transition to green energy.

Toomey was one of the senators who helped block appointment of Sarah Bloom Raskin for the Federal Reserve board of governorsafter disagreeing with his request that regulators take into account the climate change when considering the economic risks.

“There is a movement here in USA to use the climate change threat as an opportunity to start the process of the Federal Reserve allocates capital away from carbon-intensive industrieswith the purpose of accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economyhe said. “This makes my head want to explode.”

He called it a “public conspiracy” by the Democrats to stop the climate change using tools that were not designed for that task.

Toomey, one of the seven Republican senators who voted in favor of the conviction of the former president donald trump in his second political trial , withdraws in the November midterm elections. The decision has sparked bitter competition for his seat, with the two favorites being media doctor Mehmet Oz and hedge fund chief David McCormick.

Oz is one of more than 100 candidates who have been endorsed by Trump, including J. D. Vancethe author and venture capitalist who won his hotly contested race to be senator for Ohio this week.

However, despite that victory, Toomey insisted that the former president’s influence in the party is declining.

“He’s been trying too often to make sure he picks the horse that’s going to win, so he can then take credit for the win that was going to happen anyway and brag about the tremendous win-loss record,” Toomey said.

“First of all, he’s not going to win everywhere: I think there are a number of high-profile cases where he’s not likely to win. And second of all, people aren’t stupid. You know, they’re going to see what’s going on here.”