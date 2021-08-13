Cryptocurrencies beyond the “Binance case”

Apart from the various problems with the supervisory authorities, as anticipated in the previous episode, Binance also faces a large group of investors who complain that they have not received the compensation promised by the trading platform and are therefore forced to initiate a compensation request to bring Binance back to comply with the promised compensation.

The first part of the Binance investigation

Basically, what Binance is contested is that a series of malfunctions on the platform, in moments of great volatility and therefore extremely attractive, would have prevented many investors from carrying out investment or divestment operations, when they wanted to give you course, thus jeopardizing the outcome, and that these malfunctions, curiously, would have affected only some particular categories of investors and operations, while on others (on which Binance would have accrued greater profits) the platform worked perfectly. Furthermore, he complains that Binance on “derivative” transactions, essentially qualifying as futures, and therefore as real investment transactions on financial instruments, would not have complied with the strict European provisions dictated by the MiFID 2 directive.

On this initiative Michele Ficara Manganelli, founder of the Blockchain Swiss Consortium and Avv. Francesco Dagnino of the Lexia studio, who coordinate this class action, said: “If Binance had kept faith with the reimbursement promise, after having publicly admitted, in an official note, the disservice, guaranteeing transparent customer management, today we could operate again. . This action is aimed at ensuring transparent market conditions for all investors “.

Of course, the earthquake unleashed by the misadventures of Binance offers many arguments to critics of cryptocurrencies and the whole world that revolves around finance based on so-called crypto-assets.

However, it is necessary to keep a cool head so as not to risk throwing the baby away along with the bath water.

There is no doubt that with its modus operandi Binance has raised the problem of cryptocurrency exchanges that basically behave no more or less like any financial intermediary, without the investor protections imposed for conventional operators.

We must not forget, however, that the original purpose for which cryptocurrencies were born (bitcoin in the lead) is to allow transfers of wealth in a disintermediate way, to allow anyone to dispose of their financial resources (primarily those obtained lawfully) without having to submit to the control and oligopoly of banks and public authorities, which, in the intentions, goes in the direction of the protection of a series of fundamental rights of the individual. Fundamental rights that today are constantly being eroded by the invasiveness of justified rules using the lever of fear of threats emphasized as needed: the financing of terrorism, the laundering of the proceeds of crimes, tax evasion, and so on.

The blockchain technology at the basis of cryptocurrencies, smart contracts and other important applications, however, has shown a usefulness that does not deserve to be mortified by the distrust of those who do not understand its significance.

Not to mention a fact with which governments and financial intermediaries do not want or do not know how to deal with: there are crowds of investors who choose not to rely on traditional investments, through conventional channels, because they yield laughable rents and sometimes, despite the elephantine supervisory apparatuses , however, risk going up in smoke. The history of cases such as Parmalat, Banca Etruria, Montepaschi or Popolare di Bari speak volumes.

Today, with a system of rules that requires the tracking of any significant passage of money, one is forcibly forced to rely on bank intermediaries, but to entrust one’s money to a bank, which will use it to make it profit as it sees fit, not only not it brings no kind of economic return, but in most cases it even involves a lot of costs, in the form of fees and commissions.

If these crowds of investors prefer to face the risk of entering a completely deregulated world, which tends to escape the increasingly capillary supervisory apparatuses, there will be a reason, and it is reasonable to think that it is not simply a matter of greed, but also of a irreversible loss of confidence in the traditional financial system.

However, no concrete response has been given to the cry of pain of this large part of savers or investors, apart from the proliferation of abnormally complex and incomprehensible regulatory bodies for the vast majority of users and non-professional investors.

Well, it is quite evident that until some adequate response to this type of need is provided, the market will seek and devise alternative (much more attractive) ways to conventional channels to intercept this specific type of demand.