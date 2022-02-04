Cryptocurrencies, Binance CEO warns of dangerous SMS scam

While updates are awaited on the issue of fraudulent dApps for which an investigation has been opened in Pakistan also on Binance, the CEO of the largest decentralized exchange in the world returns to speak to protect users about another possible scam.

This time the means chosen by the bad guys would be the traditional ones SMS through the most classic of phishing scams. In particular, this massive fraudulent campaign would ask the user to delete a “suspected transaction from an unknown IP“through a form accessible via link.

Obviously, since this is a full-fledged scam, once you reach the site, the unsuspecting user will be invited to hand over their personal data effectively granting access to one’s wallet to the creators of the scam.

The Binance CEO wanted to notify users via a timely post on his official Twitter profile, as you can see at the bottom, with an attachment a screenshot of the scam SMS.

This approach is often used for “harvesting“of users’ personal and banking data on several fronts. We recently talked about it by reporting another dangerous scam via SMS for Poste Italiane customers, in which, in the same way, the user was invited to click on a link and fill out a form with your credentials.

Of course, in both cases, our advice remains that of delete the message. Usually these scam campaigns all follow fairly defined patterns, so it won’t be too complex to identify and delete them.