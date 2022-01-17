Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and Cardano, buy now?

Two months ago, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) exceeded $ 64,000, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $ 4,600, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) was worth around $ 2.05 and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) was worth just under 240 dollars.

Since then, all four large-cap cryptocurrencies have fallen by at least 30%, but the drop from their respective all-time highs is even greater.

Daniel Foelber, one of The Motley Fool contributors, explains what is pushing cryptocurrency markets to the downside and which of these four cryptocurrencies are worth buying now.

Cryptocurrencies: what factors are fueling the sells?

The cryptocurrency investing thesis is based on the belief that digital mediums of exchange, digital stores of value, decentralized finance (DeFi) and decentralized apps (dApps) will gradually be used more widely, and therefore will be worth more in future.

For this to happen, the cryptocurrency industry must receive investor support, made possible by companies pursuing new projects, attracting talent and upfront funding from venture capital firms.

It must be said, however, that regulatory risks in the United States and other countries where more mining activities are carried out, such as China and the Middle East, threaten the growth of the sector.

Another threat is rising interest rates, since when interest rates are low, they are an advantage for riskier assets such as stocks, especially growth ones, but also for cryptocurrencies.

There are two main reasons behind this: First, companies in growing industries tend not to have the cash flow needed to fund their operations organically.

In an environment of low interest rates, they have an incentive to take on debt, rather than raise equity, to fuel growth.

In addition, more mature companies have an incentive to buy back their shares using low-cost debt, thereby driving up share prices due to fewer shares in circulation.

Second, higher interest rates make other asset classes, such as bonds, relatively more attractive.

To reduce inflation, however, the Federal Reserve has indicated that it may begin to decrease its bond purchases faster than expected.

After years of low interest rates, which have gotten even lower due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fed is cutting back on debt purchases, hoping to slow inflation.

Do Solana and Cardano offer good opportunities?

Solana has carved out a role for itself as a faster and cheaper complement to Ethereum, so far, however, it is a more centralized and less secure network than Ethereum.

Cardano is less active than Solana, but like the latter and Ethereum, it is a Tier 1 blockchain that could play an important role in the future of DeFi.

Solana has been criticized by some for being rolled out too quickly and, consequently, for having to deal with bugs or potential security breaches.

By comparison, Cardano’s founders have been criticized for taking things too slowly for the sake of reducing problems along the way.

As a result, many investors have lost patience with Cardano, as it is the cryptocurrency that is trading further down from its all-time high.

Cryptocurrencies: this is why it is better to bet on Bitcoin and Ethereum

Despite the potential of Solana and Cardano, most investors would probably be better off following Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The rise of new altcoins, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), metaverse and other investments related to cryptocurrencies, has made Bitcoin less exciting than in the past.

Bitcoin however offers one of the most attractive risk / reward profiles in the crypto space.

Bitcoin is less dependent on the health and growth of the cryptocurrency industry and more on businesses, countries and regular people who see it as a significant store of value.

This trend alone should be enough to push Bitcoin higher over the next few years.

Ethereum is the market leader in DeFi and dApp and represents a balanced way to invest in the long-term growth of blockchain technology.

For risk-tolerant investors, a basket made up mostly of Bitcoin and Ethereum, with small positions in Solana and Cardano, could be a great way to take advantage of the downside in cryptocurrencies.