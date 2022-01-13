Cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin fever is still among investors

In this historical moment, the cryptocurrencies are without a doubt one of the most desired assets absolutely: on the other hand we are talking about a financial instrument characterized by a level of volatility practically unmatched in the vast panorama of online trading. In short, the attitude of traders towards the crypto world has definitely changed compared to just over ten years ago: when, in 2009, Bitcoin made its first entry into the markets, not many traders believed in a new form of digital payment based on technology blockchain. Few who, to be honest, were rewarded with a return on investment simply scary, which would have made history in itself in the world of online trading. In addition, the aforementioned Bitcoin, starting from 2019 has started a new virtuous path, in the name of revenues, records and excellent prices.

What does the word Bitcoin mean

THE Bitcoin (often described with the acronyms BTC and / or XBT) are a cryptocurrency, or rather a medium of exchange highly volatile, based on the blockchain technology: a new worldwide payment system founded by an anonymous inventor and which allows incredibly fast and secure transactions. Also because, like all cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin is too protected by cryptography: a set of technologies that make it possible to completely hide a good or a digital message.

Bitcoin is therefore one hidden currency, which can only be accessed if you have the right password. A hidden currency ed exclusively digital: in fact, BTCs are not issued by mints and, more generally, do not exist in the physical world. To buy them it is therefore necessary to use an electronic channel, such as a online broker. But not only: the

operations buying Bitcoin are much more complex than the classic stock trading.

This kind of activity is defined with the name “mining“, Translatable into Italian”extraction”Precisely because it is much closer to the old search for gold in the mine than to the exchange of stocks and / or bonds. Mining requires specific skills and adedicated equipment, both from the point of view of the software and the physical components. Thankfully though, mining isn’t the only way to invest in Bitcoin.

How to invest in Bitcoin

To buy, sell and trade Bitcoins you just need to sign up for one exchange platform, that is to a digital exchange that is dedicated to the trading of cryptocurrencies. Alternatively, traders can sign up for a broker that does crypto trading, in such a way as to be connected to a whole series of dedicated channels. However, the problem of the weight of investments remains, considering that, in 2021, the quotation of BTC it has often been prohibitive, crossing the threshold of the $ 50,000.

Fortunately, however, there are additional investment opportunities, linked to ad hoc financial instruments such as CFDs. The acronym CFD refers to Contracts For Difference, of the particular contracts that are signed with a broker and that have the value of an asset of reference. Thanks to the Contracts For Difference, the trader therefore has the opportunity to earn with the fluctuations of the BTC, without however having to commit himself directly to their purchase.

